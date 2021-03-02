"She doesn't do anything flashy" - Megan Anderson points out what makes Amanda Nunes predictable inside the octagon

Megan Anderson is all set to face Amanda Nunes at UFC 259 for the UFC women's featherweight title. 'The Lioness' will look to continue her dominant reign by defending the featherweight title for the second time. Prior to her bout against Nunes, Megan Anderson has labeled the two-division champion as predictable. In an interview with ESPN MMA ahead of the co-main event at UFC 259, Megan Anderson told Phil Murphy-

"When we look at Amanda, she is a phenomenal hammer. And as soon as she gets momentum, she’s incredibly hard to stop. But she hasn’t had a lot of time being the nail and working through being in bad positions. She is very good at being the hammer, but she isn’t very good at being the nail. She doesn’t do anything flashy. But it also makes her a bit predictable because she doesn’t do anything flashy. Like, she’s very good in that aspect but she also doesn’t do very good when the roles are reversed and she’s not being the aggressor."

Though Megan Anderson had started her UFC career on a 1-2 run, she is coming off first round finishes in her last two outings.

Megan Anderson is not scared of Amanda Nunes' aura

Currently on an 11 fight win streak, Amanda Nunes has become synonymous with sheer dominance in women's MMA. However, Megan Anderson has stated that she is more focused on fighting the person than the hype associated with her. Talking to Fox Sports Fight Week ahead of the fight, Megan Anderson said-

"But I don’t really think of her with that aura like a lot of other people do. She’s just a human, like everybody else. And yes, she’s been on a very dominant streak, but the same was said about Cris Cyborg, the same was said about Ronda Rousey, and look what happened to those two competitors. I’m not really thinking too much about that, because at the end of the day you’ll get caught in fighting the name, and not the person. I don’t want to fight the name, I”m fighting the person."

But Megan Anderson must be careful, as it was Amanda Nunes who brought doom upon Ronda Rousey as well as Cris Cyborg.