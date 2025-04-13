"She'd be great in a sitcom" - Fans react to Nina-Marie Daniele's hilarious video of "aura farming" gone wrong feat. Dana White

Nina-Marie Daniele recently posted a new skit on her X/Twitter page, which featured Dana White. Despite her polarizing reputation among the MMA fandom, the skit was well-received for its comedic nature, with fans forming a thread under her tweeted video, demanding similar content.

The skit was short, and saw Daniele deliberately drop a piece of paper backstage. When White, who crossed paths with her, picked it up to hand it back to her, Daniele responded by writing what was presumed to be her phone number. Instead, it was an instruction for the fans to watch UFC 314.

"Aura farming Dana White (Gone Wrong) LOL"

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's skit with Dana White:

White and Daniele have a close friendship, with the UFC CEO having sung her praises as a content creator. She has helpled amplify the promotion's presence on social media, as her work as an MMA content creator revolves exclusively around the UFC.

She only interviews the promotion's fighters and gives no credence to other organizations. While she and the MMA fandom tend to have an uneasy relationship at times, many congratulated her for the skit. One fan called on her to film more skits of a similar nature.

"Nina needs to do more of her funny IG type clips. She'd be great in a sitcom"

Others praised her, albeit begrudgingly, for her ability to bring out White's more humorous personality.

"Wow, you figured out Dana White has a personality. Genius"

Some just praised her for the skit.

"That sh*t was pretty funny"

This same sentiment was echoed by another fan.

"Nina my fav one!! She's too goofy af"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reaction to Nina-Marie Daniele's newest skit

While Daniele usually focuses on collaborations with fighters, she has origins as a social media influencer known for comedic content, so it's only natural for fans to clamor for a return to her old style of videos.

