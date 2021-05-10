"She was a life changer"- Jon Jones pays emotional tribute to his late mother Camille Jones

Former UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jon Jones took to Instagram on Mother's Day to pay tribute to his mother, Camille Marie Jones. 'Bones' expressed just how attached he was to his mother as he asked all of his followers to value and respect the time that they have with their own mothers.

In the caption of the post, Jon Jones wrote:

"If you still have your mother, give her the tightest hug for me. I beg you guys to appreciate her, and let her know every day how much you love her. I miss you mom, really looking forward to seeing you again."

He ended the caption with an activity, wherein he asked his followers to name their mothers and write their favorite things about them:

"comment your mothers name and your favorite thing about her".

Jones himself became the first participant of the game. Describing his favorite things about his mother, Camille Marie Jones, Jon Jones commented:

"My mother name is Camille Marie Jones, she was a magnificent leader and humanitarian. She had a heart of gold and always just wanted to help. My mom to this day is also the toughest woman I ever met, she took no bulls**t. Camille was fierce in everything she did. My mother was faithful and loyal, she loved her family until the day she went home. She was a life changer."

Jon Jones' coach Greg Jackson puts the UFC heavyweight division on notice

Jackson-Wink MMA Academy co-owner and one of the best MMA trainers in the world, Greg Jackson, has been Jon Jones' trainer for a very long time. As Jones prepares to move up to the heavyweight division, Greg Jackson appeared in an interview with The Schmo.

He put the heavyweight division on notice before Jon Jones' successful transition into a heavyweight fighter. Jackson said:

"Well, you know, I think he’s [Jon Jones] just focused on improving, fixing how he does at heavyweight, seeing how he feels. And I’ve never seen him look better. So, I think the heavyweight division is in a lot of trouble once he makes that full transition, once he feels really comfortable. I think, yeah, a lot of people should be on notice."

Greg Jackson also revealed that Jon Jones' transition to a heavier weight class has seemingly had no effect on his athletic abilities. He explained:

"The thing about Jon is that it doesn’t seem to affect him at all. I don’t know why, but he seems almost faster at heavyweight. Maybe it is the additional muscle propelling the speed of his movements. But, yeah, he looks great."

it’s taken a year, it’s been a lot of hard work. But I have to credit all my trainers. We definitely have game this weight the right way. Should have a rock solid six pack this time next month https://t.co/nns7YSNxdJ — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 29, 2021