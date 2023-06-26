"She is TINY" - UFC President Dana White wowed by daughter of former champion in the gym

UFC president Dana White doesn’t always enjoy a healthy relationship with fighters who have departed his promotion, with many coming into his firing line for various reasons.

One fighter who does seem to be on better terms with White, though, is former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir. Mir has not fought in the octagon since his 2016 loss to Mark Hunt and has competed more recently under the Bellator MMA banner, as well as in the boxing ring.

Despite this, the UFC announced in January this year that they’d signed the former heavyweight champ’s daughter, Bella Mir, as its first-ever NIL ambassador.

Mir is currently a freshman at the University of Iowa and a member of the Iowa women's wrestling team.

Bella Mir is 20 years old and competes on the University of Iowa’s wrestling team. She is also 3-0 in professional MMA, with her most recent fight, which took place in June 2022, being broadcast on UFC Fight Pass.

Dana White recently took to his Instagram feed to post footage of Bella training in the gym.

The video, which appeared on Dana White’s Instagram Stories, shows the youngster performing a 120-pound dumbbell row, with the UFC president commenting the following:

“@ladymir11 is a little BAD ASS!!! 120lbs and she is TINY. Incredible athlete”

Bella Mir impressed Dana White in the gym [Image Credit: @danawhite on Instagram]

Based on this, it’s highly likely that if Bella Mir continues to succeed in MMA, she could emerge into the UFC sooner rather than later.

Dana White, Bella Mir: When is Frank Mir’s daughter due to fight next?

Bella Mir, the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, is already 3-0 in her professional MMA career despite only being 20 years old.

Her last bout came in June 2022 and saw her submit Jessica Link-Davis in the first round via armbar, coincidentally one of her father’s go-to holds during his own MMA career.

‘Lady’ has not been signed to another fight since. MMA journalist Alex Behunin, however, recently took to Twitter to seemingly confirm her next bout. He stated the following:

“Frank Mir will have his retirement fight on August 12th and will fight on the same card as his daughter Bella – something he wished for. It goes down in Phoenix, AZ at UFL 3.”

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin Frank Mir will have his retirement fight on August 12th and will fight on the same card as his daughter Bella - something he wished for.



It goes down in Phoenix, AZ at UFL 3 Frank Mir will have his retirement fight on August 12th and will fight on the same card as his daughter Bella - something he wished for.It goes down in Phoenix, AZ at UFL 3 https://t.co/cgNVlISBHk

Frank Mir departed the UFC following his loss to Mark Hunt on March 19, 2016. The former UFC heavyweight champion put together an octagon ledger of 16-11 between 2002 and his departure.

During his time with the promotion, he picked up notable wins over Brock Lesnar, Cheick Kongo, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira and Mirko Cro Cop.

