"Shortest career of all time" - Fighter allegedly released from UFC even before debut, fans react

In a truly unprecedented occurrence in the history of MMA, a fighter was reportedly released from the UFC even before making his debut in the organization.

Debutant Josiah Harrell was called upon to step in and face Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 290, set to take place during the highly anticipated International Fight Week on July 8 at the renowned T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This significant opportunity arose after Sean Brady withdrew from the bout due to a severe case of Streptococcus B, impacting his left elbow.

However, fate dealt another blow as Harrell, unfortunately, had to withdraw from the fight due to an unfortunate medical issue. This turn of events left Della Maddalena without an opponent, marking the second time within a week that his scheduled matchup has fallen through.

According to a recent tweet from UFC Roster Watch, it is reported that Harrell has now been released from the promotion.

The one-of-a-kind nature of the situation has captivated the attention of fans, evoking strong emotions and sparking fervent discussions.

"Bro lasted 12 hours."

"@danawhite you merciless b*tch."

"Shortest career of all time?? Not just UFC but just in general."

"Gotta be some sort of record."

"Bro tried to sneak into the organization and slip out unnoticed."

"Literally had to show up and make weight on 3 days notice and gets cut because he can’t make the fight?"

"Quickest release in UFC history."

"He literally just made weight like 2 hours ago"

"Damn, prayers up for him, you absolutely hate to see the type of shit he’s going through."

Jalin Turner failed to make weight at the UFC 290 weigh-ins

During the weigh-ins earlier today, Jalin Turner encountered difficulties in meeting the required weight for his scheduled fight against Dan Hooker. Among the 27 fighters participating in the highly anticipated pay-per-view event, 'The Tarantula' was the only one who failed to make weight. Weighing in at 158 lbs, he exceeded the non-title lightweight limit by two pounds.

Despite this setback, Turner's bout with 'The Hangman' will still take place as originally planned. However, the failure to meet the weight requirement will result in a 20% fine on his fight purse as a consequence.

