“Should I get my jail bag?” - Andrew Tate and brother caught off-guard after Romanian police make surprise visit to their house during live stream

Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, had their live stream interrupted when Romanian police showed up unexpectedly at their house.

In December 2022, the Tate brothers were arrested by Romanian officials and accused of several horrific crimes, including human trafficking and rape. Despite an alleged lack of evidence, the social media personalities spent several months behind bars before being released on March 31, starting their house arrest tenure.

Andrew Tate and Tristan were recently talking about various topics on a live stream when they were interrupted by police at their house. ‘Cobra’ responded with the following quote, which he sang in a satirical fashion:

“The police are here, the police are here. Please show the police with the mobile camera. The police are here, the police are here, nobody knows why. I’m going to jail, I’m going to jail. Dashing through the snow, they put me back into jail. I’ve done nothing wrong besides tell the truth. I’ll sit with Tristan [Tate] staring at the wall. I don’t know why the police are here, but we’ll find out after all…”

Watch Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate react to police showing up at their house below:

Tristan Tate reveals why the police showed up while he and Andrew Tate were live-streaming

Earlier this week, Andrew Tate’s mother suffered a severe heart attack, forcing her to be rushed to a hospital in the U.K. The Tate brothers requested to visit their mother in the hospital, but they were denied by Romanian officials.

Tristan Tate believes their request to leave the country was a reason for the police to show up at their house while live streaming. He had this to say during the previously mentioned reaction video:

“The losers who are doing this to us, and you know who they are, the losers who are doing this to us have heard a rumor that I fled the country. You know what? I think they don’t let us go, even in the most crucial of family moments because they want us to run away from the country and go see our potentially dying mother so they can put us in jail. What a cruel f*cking trick.”

Tristan Tate continued:

“You reject my request to see my brother who is potentially on her deathbed having life-saving surgery after a f*cking heart attack. The moment you say no to me, you send police officers around to my house to check if I’m in the f*cking house. You’re f*cking animals.”

It’s unclear when the Tate brothers will be freed from house arrest. For the time being, they plan to continue staying positive and live-streaming to impact society through their massive social media platforms.

Watch the Tate brother's recent emergency meeting below:

