“Show them you’re supposed to be here” – Jonathan Haggerty’s advice to his promising sibling Freddie Haggerty

Two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty recently had a member of his family join the ranks of ONE Muay Thai: his younger brother Freddie Haggetry. The younger Haggerty made a triumphant ONE debut earlier this year by knocking out Dankalong Sor Dechapan inside two rounds at ONE Friday Fights 49.

With strong momentum behind Freddie's impressive debut, Jonathan Haggerty has some simple advice for his baby brother. In an interview with ONE Championship, 'The General' had a simple advice for his younger sibling:

“Just to knock everybody out. Get some spectacular knockouts, some downward elbows, go in there and show them you’re supposed to be here.”

If and when Freddie rises to the top of the ranks and fights for a belt, the Haggerty's may very well become the first world champion siblings in ONE Championship since Angela and Christian Lee. Sky's the limit for the fighting Brits.

Jonathan Haggerty to defend ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19

While Freddie Haggerty is focused on moving up the ONE Muay Thai ranks, his older brother, Jonathan, is busy preparing to defend one of his belts. On February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19, Haggerty will defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against highly-ranked Brazilian Felipe 'Demolition Man' Lobo.

The bout will be Jonathan Haggerty's first defense of his Muay Thai throne since shockingly knocking out the legendary Nong-O Hama for the strap last year.

As for Lobo, the Brazilian striker has compiled a 3-1 record in ONE Championship and has fought for the belt once in the past. His most recent performance was a shocking upset KO win over fellow former world title challenger Saemapetch Fairtex. It happened on the same fight card when 'The General' took the belt from Nong-O. Destiny seems to be at work in bringing these two warriors together.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.