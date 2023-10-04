 "Shut your pie hole" - When Conor McGregor fired shocking insult at Cris Cyborg for her one-word jibe

Conor McGregor is the foremost trash-talker in MMA and arguably, all of combat sports. The Irishman has been known to take aim at anyone and everyone, with X/Twitter being his platform of choice when it comes to issuing it out verbal lashings against those he feels have slighted him.

He has also become more temperamental the older he has grown. Despite the countless feuds he has had with other fighters, hardly anyone expected him to feud with his own friends. That, however, all changed after Artem Lobov, once a close friend of Conor McGregor's, decided to sue the Irishman.

In response, the former UFC double champion posted a voice message on X/Twitter, where he declared 'Artem is a rat' in song format. This drew a response from former UFC women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg, who had no prior connection to McGregor, making her reaction unforeseen.

While Cyborg labeled McGregor's conduct as 'pathetic,' the Irishman responded with a since-deleted tweet, saying the following:

"You are an abomination. Shut your pie hole."

It was a shocking insult and might be a reference to Ronda Rousey's past claims about Cris Cyborg. 'Rowdy,' a longtime rival of the Brazilian legend, once accused Cyborg of abusing PEDs to the extent of causing permanent physiological changes in her body.

It marked one of the many instances when Conor McGregor made things personal with fighters online. Now, in 2023, the two are in different places. Cris Cyborg is scheduled to defend her Bellator women's featherweight title against fellow UFC alumnus Cat Zingano this Saturday at UFC 300.

Meanwhile, McGregor has, in an ironic twist of fate, struggled to book his UFC return due to hurdles with USADA's anti-doping program, as he repeatedly sought an exemption from standard drug-testing, to no avail.

Will Conor McGregor ever box again?

After losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr. via 10th-round TKO, Conor McGregor was adamant that he could not only beat Mayweather in a rematch, but that he would certainly capture a boxing world championship in the future. Now, several years afterwards, he is neither a champion in MMA nor in boxing.

But will he ever box again? Not long ago, he welcomed a boxing match with the legendary Canelo Álvarez. Most shockingly, however, he has also challenged influencer boxer KSI to a bare-knuckle boxing match.

