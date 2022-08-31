5 UFC fighters who feuded but never fought

Kamaru Usman and Ben Askren

In the UFC and, indeed, all of MMA, rivalries arise as natural consequences of the hyper-competitive nature of mixed martial artists scheduled to face each other. These sanctioned bouts are as close to legal street fights as can be organized.

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz make up one of the UFC's all-time great rivalries, although the tension between the two men is fairly tame.

Other more heated rivalries include the likes of Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier. The hatred between the two former UFC light heavyweights boiled so hot that a brawl involving the two occurred before the first installment of their two bouts.

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal made up one of the more recent heated rivalries in a friends-turned-enemies scenario. This culminated in Masvidal assaulting Covington outside of a steakhouse after losing a lopsided decision to 'Chaos'.

This list, however, covers feuds between fighters who, despite the hatred — be it mutual or otherwise — involved, never actually crossed paths inside the octagon.

#5. Anthony Smith and Luke Rockhold

Anthony Smith and the freshly retired Luke Rockhold had one of the most bizarre beefs in recent memory as the feud emerged from nowhere. It began when the former UFC middleweight champion criticized Anthony Smith in an interview with Submission Radio.

This was after announcing his intention to ply his trade in the UFC light heavyweight division. Rockhold denigrated Smith's skills before describing him as a bum.

'Lionheart' did not take kindly to Rockhold's words, ranting about the former world champion being universally disliked by fans, fighters, and even UFC staff members due to his arrogance and haughty behavior.

Smith then expressed his desire to fight Rockhold over his remarks, be it inside the octagon or outside of it. The feud continued as Rockhold questioned Smith's mettle as an elite fighter, yet neither man ever faced the other inside the octagon, the feud ending with a whimper.

#4. Kamaru Usman and Ben Askren

As with the feud between Luke Rockhold and Anthony Smith, the short-lived animosity between Kamaru Usman and Ben Askren was rooted in what one fighter deemed to be disrespect from another.

The difference, however, is that Usman and Askren had an actual physical confrontation. This happened due to Askren's insistence on calling Usman by the name his former high school wrestling coach used for him: Marty. It led to a backstage confrontation with Usman and Askren having to be kept apart.

When both men stepped onto the stage for the UFC 235 pre-fight press conference, they jabbed at each other. Askren mocked Usman's attempts at intimidating a professional fighter who was actively hoping to fight him inside the octagon.

On the other hand, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' poked fun at Askren's run in Bellator and ONE FC by congratulating him for finally signing with the UFC and being on stage with his favorite fighters. Despite it all, the two never faced one another in a bout.

#3. Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan

The animosity between Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan almost seems one-sided at times, largely due to the Russian's dismissive attitude towards the Georgian. However, Dvalishvili has expressed his dislike for 'No Mercy' numerous times.

He has cited the Russian's disrespect towards the reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, a friend of Dvalishvili's, as the source of his contempt.

The Georgian claimed that Yan directly addressed him when he threatened to brawl with Sterling at the hotel prior to their bout. Nevertheless, Dvalishvili acknowledged the Russian as a great fighter.

That, however, changed when he was asked about his prediction for Yan's upcoming matchup with rising UFC star Sean O'Malley. Merab Dvalishvili dismissed both fighters, claiming both were subpar.

He later snuck in another dig by expressing his joy over fighting a legend like former UFC featherweight champion José Aldo as opposed to someone like Yan, whom he described in unflattering terms.

Yan, for his part, has largely ignored the Georgian. Though he did mock his fairly uneventful win over Aldo, an opponent who Yan TKO'd in the past.

#2. Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones

The feud between current UFC middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is a strange one. Initially, the Nigerian drew comparisons to 'Bones' due to the diverse nature of his striking game and the similarities between their physical dimensions as lanky, tall, and rangy out-fighters in their divisions.

While Jones initially acknowledged Adesanya's talent, he eventually decided to quell the comparisons with a dig at the Nigerian.

Jones referenced that he'd tasted the same success Adesanya had, only at a much younger age, before warning him to steer clear of his path. From there, a war of words ensued between the two.

Adesanya put Jones' quality as a fighter into question by citing an apparent difference in his performances since the introduction of USADA. Jones, meanwhile, continued to criticize Adesanya's greatness relative to his own, while accusing him of ducking him.

Never one to back down, Adesanya heightened the animosity by referencing Jones' numerous arrests, drug test failures and legal issues. Both men never fought each other, and with Adesanya's disastrous attempt at light heavyweight success as Jones prepares for his heavyweight debut, the two may not ever meet inside the octagon.

#1. Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg

Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg will never fight each other. While Rousey is enjoying her career as a WWE Superstar, Cyborg continues to strengthen her legacy as an all-time great in MMA by defending her featherweight title in Bellator.

Despite never having faced each other, both women took part in one of the most heated feuds in recent MMA history. When Rousey introduced herself to the MMA world, the Brazilian great had just failed her infamous 2011 drug test.

Cyborg's public image would never recover from the scandal. While she honored her suspension from the sport, Rousey rose to prominence as a champion in the same promotion that Cyborg once reigned over: Strikeforce.

As Cyborg's suspension neared its end, fan interest in a bout between the two women was palpable. Unfortunately, Cyborg was and remains a featherweight, while Rousey found her home at bantamweight despite having fought at featherweight prior.

Cyborg accused 'Rowdy' of ducking her and Rousey retaliated by accusing the Brazilian of continuing to use PEDs. The feud only escalated from there as Rousey referred to Cyborg as an 'it' and even went so far as to claim that Cyborg was a man in one of the most vitriolic statements Rousey has ever made.

