“Sick degenerate pervert” - Conor McGregor’s coach blasts transgender man for allegedly trying to feed a child ‘some discharge from a male’s nipple’

UFC star Conor McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh recently voiced criticism towards a transgender man who has been accused of using lactating medication to feed a child.

A video featuring a transgender man, known as @abbiepickles1 on TikTok, has gained significant attention as it went viral. In the video, the individual openly discusses their decision to undergo a medical procedure aimed at enabling them to artificially lactate and to be able to breastfeed a child, similar to biological females.

Check out the video below:

BLAIRE WHITE @MsBlaireWhite In a world that makes any sense, this would be considered a crackhead who should not only be kept away from children, but really everyone else too.



The viral video has triggered extensive conversations and inquiries about different facets of gender transition, drawing attention from various individuals, including Conor McGregor's MMA coach.

Kavanagh expressed his strong disapproval on Twitter, condemning the TikToker's decision and asserting that no infant should be subjected to consuming fluid from a male's nipple:

"I've no problem with the pronoun thing. Go live your best life, I'll call you whatever you want. But you're a sick degenerate pervert if you want to subject infants to this disturbing delusion. No infant should have to consume some discharge from a males nipple."

Check Kavanagh's tweet below:

Coach JK @John_Kavanagh twitter.com/MsBlaireWhite/… BLAIRE WHITE @MsBlaireWhite In a world that makes any sense, this would be considered a crackhead who should not only be kept away from children, but really everyone else too.



Conor McGregor demands Dana White to amend TUF rules

Conor McGregor's stint as a coach on the current season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) has taken an unforeseen turn. The bantamweight prospects under McGregor's guidance have faced disappointing results, losing all six of their bouts against the seasoned veterans led by Michael Chandler.

Frustrated with the team's performance, 'The Notorious' called out UFC president Dana White, urging for a modification in the rules of the event.

In a clip shared from The Ultimate Fighter's official Twitter page, the Irishman can be heard screaming his anger about the fight's two-round structure:

"Dana tell them three rounds, yeah? Two rounds me fu*king b****cks. The fight's not over. They are unfinished fights. If they go unfinished fights, give them the third rounds. There are guys fighting for their life here. Unfinished fights, that's it. They're unfinished fights, man. Let them go fu*king an extra round. They're three-rounders we need man, not the fu*king two rounds."

Check out McGregor's comments below:

