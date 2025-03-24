"Similar to the Belal fight" - Watch Tom Aspinall's live reaction to Leon Edwards' UFC London loss to Sean Brady 

Tom Aspinall recently shared his live reaction whilst cageside for Leon Edwards' defeat at the hands of Sean Brady at UFC London this past weekend.

In the main event, 'Rocky' returned to action for the first time since he lost the welterweight title to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304. For Brady, the American was hoping to continue his fine run and extend his winning streak to three as he seeked a statement win in order to mount a title challenge.

Unfortunately for the home fans, Edwards once again looked off the pace. After a fairly back-and-forth opening round, Brady soon opted to utilize his wrestling and grappling, which Edwards had little to no answer for.

The 32-year-old then proceeded to dominate the next three rounds by controlling Edwards on the canvas, where he eventually locked in a guillotine choke for the victory to become the first man to ever submit Leon Edwards.

In the aftermath, Tom Aspinall uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, which documented his live reactions to all of the fights while he was sat cageside.

Following the main event result, the interim UFC heavyweight champ said:

"Wow. Domination from Sean Brady. Gutted for Leon. Gutted for him. The whole place is emptying. Look, everyone's leaving. I feel like leaving myself. It was very similar to the Belal fight. Very similar. He had a good first [round] but Sean Brady just got his rhythm man. Got on top, did his thing. He dominated Leon there to be honest. Shame."

Catch Aspinall's comments below (22:10):

Dana White shares major update on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

Dana White recently provided a significant update in regards to the potential heavyweight title unification bout between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

Aspinall has been calling for a bout against 'Bones' since he picked up the interim heavyweight title with his knockout win over Sergei Pavlovich in 2023. Despite it typically being mandatory for the champion to face their interim counterpart, the UFC instead booked Jones to defend his title against Stipe Miocic and Aspinall to put his belt on the line against Curtis Blaydes.

After both men successfully defended their gold, fans have now been as eager as ever to see Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall face off. Despite reports Jones has been demanding a significant pay bump to accept the fight, the UFC CEO recently provided an update on the status of the fight.

Speaking to TNT Sports, White said:

"The fight’s going to happen. It’s just a matter of when. And now, [a matter of] getting it signed and done. The fight’s going to happen… It’s not done enough to sit here and announce it, and give you a date. But the fight’s going to happen."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

