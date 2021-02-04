"Sit down, you casual!" - Tony Ferguson slams Nate Diaz for pulling out of fights 

Tony Ferguson has lashed out at Nate Diaz, alleging that the Stockton-based fighter repeatedly pulls out of his fights. 'El Cucuy' noted that Diaz is trying to steer clear of him and suggested that he would be open to a fight against Diaz at any weight class.

It was recently announced that Diaz is set to make his return to the Octagon after more than a year. The 35-year-old last fought Jorge Masvidal in a high-profile bout at UFC 244 for the historic BMF belt. Masvidal was declared the winner after the ring doctor declared that Diaz would not be able to continue fighting at the end of the third round.

UFC president Dana White revealed last week that Diaz will now compete in the lightweight division. However, Diaz's recent post on Twitter suggests that he may stick to the 170-pound weight class. Responding on the same post, Tony Ferguson said that Diaz wants "no squabble from a real fighter" like him.

All You Do Is Bitch Out. You Don’t Want No Squabbles From A Real Fighter. 170lbs or 155lbs... SitDown & STFU Casual. 🖕🥷 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/rWtipz07HI — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) February 4, 2021

Tony Ferguson also took a dig at Nate Diaz after the Stockton native expressed his discontent with fighters getting finished, following Conor McGregor's loss at UFC 257.

All These Guys Do Is Have Bad Grammer 🤦‍♂️ Fuckin’ Nate,.. Get off your ass & compete already ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # wasteoftalent # COVIDGotYaPosted # PandemicGames pic.twitter.com/dJwG0Rkpr0 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) January 25, 2021

Will Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson fight in 2021?

It is clear that Tony Ferguson is pushing for a fight against Nate Diaz. As fascinating as it may sound to MMA fans, the UFC doesn't seem too interested in the bout.

In an interview with The Mac Life, Dana White ruled out the possibility of a fight between Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson.

"We're working on a Nate Diaz fight right now and it's not Tony (Ferguson). But if we get it done, I think you're gonna like it," said White.

This is not the first time that Ferguson has volunteered to fight Diaz. In 2017, El Cucuy's manager stated that Diaz should fight Ferguson in order to earn a potential trilogy fight with Conor McGregor. However, Diaz ended up turning down the fight.

Since then, Tony Ferguson has defeated the likes of Kevin Lee, Anthony Pettis, and Donald Cerrone. In 2020, he succumbed to a pair of defeats against Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira, ending his astonishing 12-fight win streak at lightweight.