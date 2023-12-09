“So sad he already got removed” - UFC fighter’s suspension overturned after USADA investigation, fans react

Fans had mixed reactions to UFC welterweight Daniel Rodriguez announcing that his suspension had been overturned.

On September 16, Rodriguez was supposed to fight Santiago Ponzinibbio at Noche UFC. Unfortunately, ‘D-Rod’ was pulled from the matchup by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after failing an out-of-competition drug test for Ostarine.

Rodriguez’s suspension temporarily sidelined him from the Octagon, with his return date being January 28, 2024. Luckily for him, USADA did a further inspection and ended his suspension after claiming the supplements he used were tainted.

‘D-Rod’ released the following statement in a video posted on Instagram:

“Yo, I got some amazing news, everybody. This is so f*cking major. I am no longer suspended by USADA. I am cleared and good to go. The supplements I sent in came back positive for banned substances, so that means I am no longer suspended. I can get a fight at any point.”

Rodriguez continued:

“Anybody that was doubting me thinking I was f*cking taking juice and trying to be a f*cking cheater, f*ck y’all. I understand y’all didn’t know anything, but I’m letting you guys know right now, I ain’t no f*cking cheater when it comes to this fighting sh*t. Stayed tuned for a possible matchup. I have amazing news coming, so just keep y’all fingers crossed, and y’all will see me soon. Let’s go.”

Daniel Rodriguez’s explanation video was shared on X by multiple popular accounts, leading to various reactions from fans in the comment section:

“I am glad. #usada finally doing things right.”

“D Rod my boy let’s go!”

“That's so crazy people still get away with the tainted supplements excuse”

“Beat the case DRod haters are so goofy”

“you robbed leech pal shouldve stayed suspended permanently”

“Too bad so sad he already got removed from the ufc”

What is Daniel Rodriguez’s UFC record?

Daniel Rodriguez made his UFC debut in February 2020. ‘D-Rod’ quickly proved he belonged by winning seven of his first eight fights, with the lone loss being against Nicolas Dalby. Since then, things haven’t gone as planned after he received a step up in competition.

Rodriguez’s last two fights were a third-round submission loss against Neil Magny and a first-round knockout defeat against Ian Garry. The 36-year-old planned to get back on track against Santiago Ponzinibbio, before being handed the suspension.

It should be noted that Rodrigues has reportedly been removed from the UFC roster, according to the Roster Watch X account. However, a fighter appears on that list for multiple reasons, so ‘D-Rod’ could still have his next fight in the Octagon.