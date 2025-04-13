Soccer legend Wayne Rooney reacts as fellow Englishman Paddy Pimblett demolishes Michael Chandler at UFC 314

Paddy Pimblett's dominant performance against Michael Chandler in their co-main event clash at UFC 314 has sparked a reaction from soccer icon Wayne Rooney. Pimblett proved why he is the better fighter by outclassing 'Iron' in both wrestling and striking aspects of the fight.

In the third round of the fight, a devastating knee strike from Pimblett opened up a cut on Chandler's face and he began bleeding profusely. The bout turned into a bloodbath, with the scouser raining down strikes from the top position, forcing the referee to stop the contest and declare Pimblett the winner via TKO.

The Liverpool native getting his hand raised was shared in a post by UFC’s official Instagram handle, captioned:

""WHAT NOW??" @TheUFCBaddy makes a STATEMENT with a TKO at #UFC314!"

Check out Paddy Pimblett getting his hand raised in the post below:

Fellow Englishman Rooney reacted to the post with a couple of emojis.

"🙌💪"

Wayne Rooney's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]

Paddy Pimblett reveals who he wants in next outing

After showing sheer dominance over Michael Chandler at UFC 314, Paddy Pimblett, in the post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan, revealed who he would like to battle next.

'The Baddy' aims to fight for UFC gold in 2026, as he has previously stated. As for his next opponent, he showed interest in battling any of the top-ranked UFC lightweights, including Charles Oliveira, Arman Tsarukyan, Justin Gaethje, and Dustin Poirier.

"Anyone in the top four, top five. I want that world title. All laugh all you want and say I’ll never be champ, just like you said I’ll never get ranked, I’ll never be on the top 10, but what now, you gang of mushrooms? I want Dustin, Justin, Charles, or the little posh boy Arman."

He added:

"I respect Dustin, Justin, and Charles. Charles is the biggest legend out of them all, and he gets called the best submission artist the UFC’s ever seen. Well I dispute that. I’m here, so me versus Charles."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (1:08):

