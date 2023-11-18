Soccer star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia reveals top UFC fighter behind iconic goal celebration against Cyprus

Georgia is a country that's growing in representation in both the UFC and world football. Several elite-level mixed martial artists from Georgia are hoping to bring championship glory to the country. Georgina footballer Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is also determined to do so in his sport.

He recently scored against Cyprus during an international game, and his post-goal celebration made headlines. He replicated former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya's iconic bow and arrow celebration, which was a dig at his longtime career nemesis, Alex Pereira.

In fact, 'The Last Stylebender' is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's favorite fighter, as the footballer is following him on Instagram and detailed how inspired he was by the Nigerian-New Zealander's post-fight celebration after knocking out Alex Pereira at UFC 287.

"That goal celebration... I was watching Israel Adesanya, the UFC fighter, before the match, and when he knocked out (Alex Pereira), he did this celebration. That was so emotional for me to watch. I wanted to do the same when I score the goal."

'Poatan' usually marks his entrance into any arena by mimicking the shooting of a bow and arrow as a nod to his indigenous roots.

Pereira's pre-fight entrance was turned onto him by Adesanya, who finally defeated him after having suffered three losses to Pereira, two in kickboxing and one in MMA. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia isn't the first athlete to express his fandom for Israel Adesanya, nor the first to imitate the latter's celebration.

David Onama used the same celebration after knocking out Gabriel Santos at UFC Jacksonville, aiming the figurative bow and arrow at a prone Santos. Unfortunately, for him, his rendition of the celebration wasn't as welcomed as Adesanya's, which was viewed as poetic given his rivalry with Pereira.

In Onama's case, he was ridiculed by MMA fans on social media.

The connection between UFC and football

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia isn't the first footballer to take an interest in MMA. Former Real Madrid stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos both had taken an interest in the sport.

Ramos, a Spaniard, was recently spotted cage-side at one of Ilia Topuria's fights to cheer him on, as 'El Matador' is a fellow Spaniard.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has been spotted in the company of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou on several occasions. The two have shared pictures together on social media, and Ronaldo was recently in attendance for the Cameroonian's boxing match with Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia.