Sodiq Yusuff reveals fighters knew about Mark Zuckerberg, says Mackenzie Dern "wasn't supposed to" disclose it (Exclusive)

Sodiq Yusuff recently revealed that the UFC Vegas 61 fighters were all aware that the event would be exclusive to Mark Zuckerberg and his family. Main-event fighter Mackenzie Dern went on to claim that the Apex had been rented out by Zuckerberg, which was sternly denied by Dana White.

According to Yusuff, all UFC fighters were aware of the Zuckerberg situation but also knew that they weren't supposed to discuss it. 'Super' recently told James Lynch in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"But a lot of us kinda knew, there was rumors going around that it was Mark Zuckerberg. I don't think Mackenzie Dern was supposed to say that at the press conference. She was definitely not supposed to say that but I think every fighter knew. It's just we also knew we weren't supposed to say something."

Sodiq Yusuff himself was aware of the Zuckerberg-Apex situation from the beginning of fight week as they were instructed to not bring family and friends. However, fighters were confused after White denied Dern's allegations. The 29-year-old further said:

"I found out since I got there. Like, Tuesday. Because I think they were already starting to tell people, 'You can't bring family and friends'. We knew from the get-go. It was just, once Mackenzie said something about Mark and then Dana had to deny it. Then it was like, 'Oh okay, what's really going on?'"

Watch Sodiq Yusuff's comments from the 2:18 mark in the video below:

"I have some of the weirdest luck" - Sodiq Yusuff on winning the only fight Mark Zuckerberg didn't see

Sodiq Yussuf scored a spectacular first-round submission win over Don Shainis on the UFC Vegas 61 main card. 'Super' caught his opponent in a Thai clinch, jumped into a guillotine and forced the tap, all within half a minute.

However, as luck would have it, Yusuff's was the only bout not attended by special guest Mark Zuckerberg. While 'Super' hoped to impress Zuckerberg with his dominant showing, the Meta CEO wasn't to be found cageside. The 29-year-old further told Sportskeeda MMA:

"You know what's crazy, man? Like, I have some of the weirdest luck. Because I think I'm the only fight that he didn't see. And I feel like I wanted to get a picture or something and I was like, 'Man, he's going to be impressed'. Because that was 30 seconds. And I was like, 'Where's Mark Zuckerberg?' And he was gone. And then the fight right after me, he was back again."

Watch Sodiq Yusuff's submission win over Don Shainis below:

