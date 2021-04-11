Sodiq Yusuff wins hearts with gracious gesture following defeat to Arnold Allen at UFC Vegas 23 

Rising UFC featherweights Sodiq Yusuff and Arnold Allen squared off in the co-main event at UFC on ABC: Vettori vs Holland. Although Yusuff ended up seeing his opponent's hand raised at the end of three rounds, he took the loss in high stride and shared some cordial moments with Allen and his corner.

All class from @Super_Sodiq.



Sodiq Yusuff sought out @Arnoldbfa's father to pay tribute to the performance of his son!



Great respect between two of the most exciting featherweights around! pic.twitter.com/SWwcw7eAeU — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 11, 2021

After the horn for the conclusion of the fight sounded off, the two fighters congratulated each other for a great battle. Aware of the fact that Arnold Allen's father was in his corner, Sodiq Yusuff strolled over to Arnold Allen's corner, and asked:

"Which one of you is the dad?" After Arnold's father identified himself, Yusuff said, "You raaised a good son."

Sodiq Yusuff even engaged in the breakdown of their fight with Arnold Allen while the Octagon bustled in preparation for the official announcement. He agreed with Allen's verdict of the latter winning the first two rounds, with Sodiq taking the third.

To engage with someone in a contest wherein each participant tries their best to harm the other, and showing such class immediately after the battle is over goes to show just how professional these fighters are.

Taking perhaps the most personal and intimate sport in good stride with a professional and indifferent mindset epitomizes the value of sportsmanship for sportspeople across the globe.

What is next for Sodiq Yusuff and Arnold Allen?

Both Arnold Allen and Sodiq Yusuff were unbeaten in the UFC, walking into the Octagon tonight. However, while #10 (pre-fight rankings) Arnold Allen now has the second longest win streak in the UFC featherweight division's history, #11 Sodiq Yusuff now has two losses in his 13-fight career.

Arnold Allen has the longest active UFC winning streak in the featherweight division. #UFCVegas23 pic.twitter.com/q96O2yZCAU — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) April 10, 2021

Advertisement

Thus, Arnold Allen will now step into competition with the heavily-packed top 9 of the featherweight division. From #9 Jeremy Stephens to the champion Alexander Volkanovski, the featherweight division is ripe with an exciting and talented roster. The addition of a strong, skilled and tactical fighter in Arnold Allen only adds to the dynamic nature of the 145-lbs weight class.

Meanwhile, Sodiq Yusuff faced his first loss in the UFC. Nevertheless, the Nigerian-American fighter had a great comeback in the third round. Allen's intelligent clinches slowed Yusuff's pace down and allowed him to clinch the UD victory.

Sodiq Yusuff will attempt to bounce back from the loss, likely against an opponent ranked lower than him. With fighters like Shane Burgos, Bryce Mitchell and Edson Barboza ranked immediately after him, Sodiq Yusuff will see great competition in his attempt to scoot back to the winning side.

Arnold Allen throwing heat early on!#UFCVegas23 pic.twitter.com/R9317xVMG8 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 10, 2021