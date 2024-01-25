"Some of you need to do better" - Nina-Marie Daniele takes aim at Twitter MMA influencers in explicit rant

Nina-Marie Daniele recently called out purported Twitter (now X) MMA influencers.

Daniele recently voiced her disapproval on X, criticizing a certain category of MMA personalities. The 35-year-old MMA content creator condemned these influencers for seeking attention through mockery of fighters and organizations, suggesting that their actions could harm their professional relationships. She tweeted:

"The worst type of MMA personalities are Twitter MMA influencers! Most try to get views by making fun of fighters and mean memes of fighters and the organizations. And wonder why no one wants to work with you …. You can call me corny or cringe but you won’t catch me making mean-spirited jokes or putting others down. Some of you need to do better. Y’all are unhappy and it shows."

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's comments below:

Daniele became popular in the MMA world as a content creator for the UFC. Her unique interviewing style with fighters has gained her both praise and criticism, making her even more popular.

Interestingly, her journey into MMA content started in 2022 when she interviewed former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov during his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame.

When Nina-Marie Daniele reflected on her modeling career

Before embarking on her journey into the world of MMA, Nina-Marie Daniele pursued a modeling career nearly 12 years ago, initially appearing as the April Playmate. Her accomplishments peaked when she was named Playboy's Playmate of the Year in 2018.

In a series of Instagram Stories last October, Daniele reflected on her unique path, transitioning from modeling for prestigious fashion brands such as Victoria's Secret to taking on the roles of reporter and content creator for the UFC. She expressed profound gratitude for this career shift:

"Before I started making MMA content, I was a fashion model for almost 12 years in New York, London, Los Angeles, Paris, and Germany. I shot everything from Vogue, Michael Kors, Maybelline, Nike, Victoria's Secret Pink and now I interview the toughest humans on earth and fight on Twitter. Fun times lol."

She added:

"Really grateful for all the opportunities. Love this chapter of my life. ❤️"

Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's posts below:

Credits: @ninamariedaniele on Instagram