"Some people don't like this, but who cares?" - Khabib Nurmagomedov talks about never shying away from representing his religion in new legacy series

Khabib Nurmagomedov has always been a proud Muslim and has never hesitated about displaying his faith. While 'The Eagle' is aware that expressing his love for his religion may have rubbed some people in the wrong way, he doesn't really care that they may not like it.

The former UFC lightweight king credits the teachings of his religion to what made him the man he is today. Hence, unlike a few others, Nurmagomedov has no qualms about openly professing his love for his religion. 'The Eagle' recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel which documents his journey from being a fighter to becoming a coach. The UFC Hall of Famer said in the video:

"A lot of people, they little bit shy to show they are muslim. Some people don't like this, but who cares? My religion teach this to me, to be a nice person, to be a good man, to be a good family man. You know, like, to be good neighbour, to be good friend. This is only because of my religion. Because of my faith, you know?! And everybody have their own way but I choose to show this. To show this, to represent this and to be proud of this."

Khabib Nurmagomedov seemingly doesn't discuss religion when he meets people

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been a devout Muslim and unabashedly so. However, the former UFC lightweight king isn't one to preach his religion when he meets others.

Nurmagomedov, who is a close friend of football legend Christiano Ronaldo, was once asked if he ever tried to convert the Portuguese footballer. 'The Eagle' denied having done so and even insisted that he usually doesn't bring up religion when he meets others.

According to the UFC Hall of Famer, prying about someone else's religious beliefs portrays a bad image of Muslims. Khabib Nurmagomedov said in a talk last year:

"No, like Ronaldo, he all the time say, 'Salaam alaikum,' 'inshallah,' like this, you know. Like, he understand religion. I think he believe his religion, I believe my religion. You know, it's like when I meet people I never talk with people, 'Hey, what religion you have?' You know, because this is not good example for being Muslim and I never talk with people about their religion, why they believe. You know, they believe, this is their own decision. You know, it's like, no I never talk with him about this." h/t Sportskeeda

