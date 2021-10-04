"I never talk with people about their religion" - Khabib Nurmagomedov answers if he tried to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to convert to Islam

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Cristiano Ronaldo share a close bond and have been spotted together on multiple occasions. The former UFC champion recently revealed if he ever tried to convince Ronaldo to convert to Islam.

According to Khabib, the Manchester United star has an understanding of religion and they both believe in their separate faiths. The Dagestani also revealed that he never discusses religion when he meets people. In his mind, doing so would portray a bad image of Muslims.

Speaking at a recent talk, Khabib Nurmagomedov said:

"No, like Ronaldo, he all the time say, 'Salaam alaikum,' 'inshaalllah,' like this, you know. Like, he understand religion. I think he believe his religion, I believe my religion. You know, it's like when I meet people I never talk with people, 'Hey, what religion you have?' You know, because this is not good example for being muslim and I never talk with people about their religion, why they believe. You know, they believe, this is their own decision. You know, it's like, no I never talk with him about this."

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a friend of Cristiano Ronaldo

The friendship between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Cristiano Ronaldo has blossomed over time. According to 'The Eagle', he speaks to Ronaldo "almost every day."

The former 155-pound UFC king also revealed what they spoke about when they met in person. According to the Russian star, Ronaldo fears that his son will not have his hunger. Khabib told YouTuber KraSava in an earlier interview:

"We talk many times, almost every day, but when we met we had a conversation about where we got our motivation from. He told me that he wants his son to be his successor. When Cristiano was a kid, he could only dream of having a simple pair of boots. But his son has everything. He fears that his son will not feel the same hunger, the same will. People are guided by that will. Feel the desire to achieve things. When you have everything, it’s hard to find the right motivation. When he told me that, I’m not going to say I was surprised, but I enjoyed listening to him. I realized that he’s a person who is not content with one, two or three titles.”

