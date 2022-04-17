Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov posts incredible footage of Iftar observation from native village of Sildi in Dagestan

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov shared an interesting glimpse of what observing Iftar looks like to his followers on social media.

The Russian fighter posted a video showing a large group of townsfolk in his hometown of Sildi, Dagestan, dining together in observance of the Iftar. The custom is one of the religious observances of Ramadan in which Muslim people gather to break their fast together.

Nurmagomedov posted the video on Instagram with the caption:

"I shot for you such interesting videos of our today's iftar in my family village of Sildi"

Check out the post below:

'The Eagle' also showed the scenic mountain ranges that surround his native village. The post garnered hundreds of thousands of likes from Nurmagomedov's followers as well as greetings from his supporters around the world.

Nurmagomedov, of course, is a devout Sunni Muslim. He, along with 1.6 billion Muslims worldwide, has been practicing the religious duty to fast from sunrise to sunset since April 1. Religious fasting will conclude on May 1 with the Eid al-Fitr festivities.

Khabib Nurmagomedov gave Muslim fighters a tip for training during Ramadan

Over the years, Khabib Nurmagomedov has found a way to continue training during Ramadan. He was generous enough to share a few tips for his fellow fighters, who continuously train during the month of fasting.

In a video uploaded to the Macflix YouTube channel, the former UFC lightweight champion shared his special training regime. 'The Eagle' said:

"In Ramadan I train like one and a half hour before Iftar everyday. Most of the day we doing cardio like running, sprints, cardio stuff. And grappling, wrestling, wrestling on the wall maybe like for 30 minutes. One and a half hour maximum before Iftar."

However, Nurmagomedov pointed out that his regimen probably wouldn't be sufficient to prepare for a professional fight. 'The Eagle' continued:

"And if we have fight after Ramadan or couple of months after Ramadan, like if you want to be ready for MMA fight, I think you have to train twice. Like before Iftar and before Suhoor."

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov train during Ramadan:

Edited by Phil Dillon