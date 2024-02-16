"Some scary sh*t right there" - Fans react as Geoff Neal thanks Ian Garry for making t-shirts with his mugshot 

Geoff Neal recently thanked Ian Garry for making t-shirts with Neal's mugshot on them, and the interaction caught fans off guard.

For context, ahead of the pair's originally scheduled clash at UFC 292, the Irish star proudly wore a t-shirt displaying a mug shot of Neal from a DUI arrest in 2021. The fight, however, didn't take place, and has since been rescheduled to be on the UFC 298 card on Saturday, Feb. 17.

During the face-off following the pre-fight press conference for their UFC 298 clash, Neal thanked Garry for the stunt, stating that it motivated him.

Catch Ian Garry and Geoff Neal's face-off below:

Expand Tweet

Fight fans flooded the comments section to express their opinions.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

@mynpimentel wrote:

"Nah, that’s some scary sh*t right there."

@ProminentKingz opined:

"Holy sh*t Ian is dead come Saturday night."

@DuffyBag5 stated:

"He’s gonna kill him.😹"

@jflllllllllll commented:

"Can’t wait to see this twink get knocked the f**k out."

@itstillhurtsbro claimed:

"That’s one of the simplest yet coldest lines I heard in recent memory."

@kvnggshaun wrote:

"Neal looks to be in ridiculous shape and also never broke eye contact."

@MMACasoo had this to say:

"Ian has no idea what’s coming."

@ANTONIOEESPARZA opined:

"Garry smiling, but he’s terrified inside."

@HareKrishna_66 had this to say:

"Neal got that look in his eye. Garry going out cold."

@TheNextElonMusk proclaimed:

"I don’t bet, but I’ll make the exception this one time. Neal by KO."

Screenshots courtesy @SpinninBackfist on X

UFC 298: Ian Garry vs. Geoff Neal betting odds

According to Bet Online, Ian Garry is a -234 favorite over Geoff Neal (+199 underdog) for UFC 298.

Expand Tweet

Per the current odds, a $100 bet on the Irish star will return a payout of $142.74, while the same bet on Neal will result in a more lucrative payout of $299 if the American gets his hand raised.

'The Future' holds an undefeated record of 13-0 with six wins in the UFC. In his last outing, the 26-year-old claimed a unanimous decision win against the No.12-ranked welterweight contender, Neil Magny.

On the other hand, Neal is 2-3 in his last five and suffered a third-round submission loss against Shavkat Rakhmonov in his most recent outing at UFC 285. However, he is ranked higher than the Irishman at No.8, and has shown to be a dangerous foe for just about anyone.