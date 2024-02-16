"Some scary sh*t right there" - Fans react as Geoff Neal thanks Ian Garry for making t-shirts with his mugshot 

Geoff Neal recently thanked Ian Garry for making t-shirts with Neal's mugshot on them, and the interaction caught fans off guard.
For context, ahead of the pair's originally scheduled clash at UFC 292, the Irish star proudly wore a t-shirt displaying a mug shot of Neal from a DUI arrest in 2021. The fight, however, didn't take place, and has since been rescheduled to be on the UFC 298 card on Saturday, Feb. 17.
During the face-off following the pre-fight press conference for their UFC 298 clash, Neal thanked Garry for the stunt, stating that it motivated him.
Catch Ian Garry and Geoff Neal's face-off below:
Fight fans flooded the comments section to express their opinions.
Check out a few fan reactions below:
@mynpimentel wrote:
"Nah, that’s some scary sh*t right there."
@ProminentKingz opined:
"Holy sh*t Ian is dead come Saturday night."
@DuffyBag5 stated:
"He’s gonna kill him.😹"
@jflllllllllll commented:
"Can’t wait to see this twink get knocked the f**k out."
@itstillhurtsbro claimed:
"That’s one of the simplest yet coldest lines I heard in recent memory."
@kvnggshaun wrote:
"Neal looks to be in ridiculous shape and also never broke eye contact."
@MMACasoo had this to say:
"Ian has no idea what’s coming."
@ANTONIOEESPARZA opined:
"Garry smiling, but he’s terrified inside."
@HareKrishna_66 had this to say:
"Neal got that look in his eye. Garry going out cold."
@TheNextElonMusk proclaimed:
"I don’t bet, but I’ll make the exception this one time. Neal by KO."
UFC 298: Ian Garry vs. Geoff Neal betting odds
According to Bet Online, Ian Garry is a -234 favorite over Geoff Neal (+199 underdog) for UFC 298.
Per the current odds, a $100 bet on the Irish star will return a payout of $142.74, while the same bet on Neal will result in a more lucrative payout of $299 if the American gets his hand raised.
'The Future' holds an undefeated record of 13-0 with six wins in the UFC. In his last outing, the 26-year-old claimed a unanimous decision win against the No.12-ranked welterweight contender, Neil Magny.
On the other hand, Neal is 2-3 in his last five and suffered a third-round submission loss against Shavkat Rakhmonov in his most recent outing at UFC 285. However, he is ranked higher than the Irishman at No.8, and has shown to be a dangerous foe for just about anyone.