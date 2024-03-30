"Sorry for your loss" - Fans offer their condolences as Mackenzie Dern mourns the death of her dog

Fans pour in support for Mackenzie Dern after her dog passed away.

Most people know Dern as the UFC women's strawweight with highly credentialed jiu-jitsu skills. Meanwhile, the 31-year-old American is also a mother and everyday citizen with a personal life and a family.

Earlier today, Dern announced on Instagram that her longtime dog, Dalilah, has passed away. She described her devastated emotions with the following message on Instagram that included a compilation of photos and videos:

"I lost my best friend Dalilah today. You picked me in the beginning and we stuck together through EVERYTHING! I've been through a lot of things that wouldn't have been possible without YOU by my side. Thank you God for putting you in my life and thank you for being this wonderful dog, protector, partner, my safe harbor, and a blessing in my life. I love you forever and ever"

Fans took to the Instagram comment section and attempted to comfort Dern during this tough time:

Mackenzie Dern made her UFC debut in March 2018 with a professional MMA record of 5-0. Since then, the Arizona-born fighter has endured the ups and downs of being an Octagon veteran and now hopes to bounce back after a brutal two-fight skid.

What's next for Mackenzie Dern under the UFC banner?

At one point, Mackenzie Dern held a promotional record of 6-1 inside the Octagon. During that time, the UFC women's mainstay secured wins against Ashley Yoder, Amanda Cooper, Hannah Cifers, Randa Markos, Virna Jandiroba, and Nina Nunes.

Unfortunately, Dern has recently struggled against top-tier talent, losing four of her last six fights, including a unanimous decision defeat against Amanda Lemos earlier this year.

With that said, the 31-year-old hasn't dropped out of the rankings, as she currently holds the number eight position in the strawweight division. It's unclear when Dern will fight next, but she's expected to face another ranked contender, with a possibility of establishing herself as a top contender before the end of the year.