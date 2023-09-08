"Sounds like you have Conor McGregor's nu***ck in your mouth" - Logan Paul berates Dillon Danis for stuttering throughout face-to-face sit-down

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul are scheduled to face each other in a boxing match on October 14. The leadup to their highly anticipated bout has been defined by Danis' incessant online trash talk, as he has repeatedly taken aim at the older Paul brother and his fiancé, Nina Agdal.

The Bellator fighter has posted countless images and videos of Agdal, many of which featured her in the company of previous romantic partners. It marked Dillon Danis' attempt to damage her reputation with allegations of promiscuity. But now, he has finally come face-to-face with Logan Paul outside of a press conference setting.

Expand Tweet

However, based on the teaser that Logan Paul shared on his X/Twitter account, Dillon Danis was not the one who got the better of their exchange. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace stumbled over his words multiple times, prompting Paul to call him out on it more than once:

"It sounds like you have Conor McGregor's nu***ck in your mouth. Like that's what I'm saying right there, watching you stumble your way through these sentences is painful."

Recently Danis discovered that, after endless online harassment, Nina Agdal has filed a lawsuit against him, as well as a restraining order. It marks the first tangible consequence he has faced for the online attacks he has aimed at her.

He previously claimed that the promoters of his upcoming boxing match were contacted by Paul, with the request that they bar him from continuing with his antics. Another claim was that he was allegedly sent a cease and desist letter.

It remains to be seen if Danis will actually be present on fight night, given that he last withdrew from his matchup with KSI.

Is Dillon Danis in North Korea?

There's still a fair bit of uncertainty surrounding Dillon Danis' commitment to his boxing match with Logan Paul, with some still fearing that he might pull out of the fight. Fortunately, the older Paul brother has secured the services of BKFC star Mike Perry as a backup fighter.

Expand Tweet

Danis, however, claims to be dedicated to the bout. But to avoid being served papers by Nina Agdal's lawyers, he has jokingly claimed to have relocated his training camp to North Korea. How this saga ends may very well define how Danis engages in trash talk moving forward.