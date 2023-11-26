"Sparred GGG in his prime when he was 16" - Mike Tyson predicting David Benavidez to beat Canelo Alvarez draws mixed reactions

David Benavidez has now got the entire boxing world's attention and Mike Tyson believes he can beat anyone he gets into the ring against.

Following his decisive win over Demetrius Andrade, Benavidez has staked his claim as one of the best boxers in the division. Naturally, fans have been calling for a fight against Canelo Alvarez.

Mike Tyson, who was in attendance to watch the fight, spoke to FightHubTv, saying that Benavidez could beat anyone he got into the ring with, even Alvarez. Here's what the fans had to say:

"Just because he’s supposed to beat everyone doesn’t mean he will. Mike didn’t"

"Canelo is on another level. Benavidez doesn't really want that smoke"

"Guy sparred GGG in his prime when he was 16 , you think he care about nelos power"

"Benavidez beats everyone who is smaller than him , never seen him fight someone his own size"

"Y’all keep disrespecting Canelo. The man’s done it all. Benavidez is good but in there with Saul he’ll quickly realise there’s levels to this s**t. Mark this down."

David Benavidez calls out Canelo Alvarez during his post-fight interview and press conference

David Benavidez had only one name on his mind after beating Demetrius Andrade. On Saturday night, at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, he dominated Andrade, forcing him to retire in the 6th round.

Following his win, Benavidez made it very clear that he wants only one fight next, and that is against Canelo Alvarez. Here's what he said during his in-ring interview:

"Just a reminder, letting everyone know who the f**k the real champion at 168 is! They (the fans) wanna see me vs Canelo and that’s what we want too! I'm the youngest super-middleweight champion in the world, three-time world champion, now just give me the fight that we all want to see."

Even the fans are backing Benavidez to fight Alvarez. Previously, when he was asked to fight Benavidez, Alvarez stated that 'El Monstro' did not have anything to offer to him. However, now that he has become champion, he can stake his claim to a fight against the 'face of boxing'.