"Spiritual journey, a.k.a. rehab," " he’ll KO Islam in 1 round" - Fans can’t believe Conor McGregor’s drastic change after “spiritual journey”

Conor McGregor's leaner physique, calmer demeanor, and talks of a spiritual journey that's healed have the MMA fandom abuzz after the recent BKFC 83 press event.Having been sidelined since his infamous leg break at UFC 264, McGregor is now vying to make a comeback at the upcoming UFC White House event. 'The Notorious' has even taken a break from social media to seemingly re-commit himself to the craft.As McGregor arrived in Rome to promote the BKFC's second-ever event in Italy, fans couldn't help but notice that he looked leaner, a sign that their superstar might be slowly getting back into fight shape, something the MMA world hasn't seen since 2021.And even at the presser, the Irishman had a calmer, more composed demeanor, a far cry from his recent explosive promotional speeches for BKFC. Addressing the fans during the media event, he said:&quot;I'm not here just by chance. There is a higher power, God, that dictates my journey and all of our journeys, and I live my life by God's word... I've engaged on a spiritual journey, and I'm saved, I'm healed. On the back of that, that world is in for a treat. My competitive spark that was once in my heart is now a roaring blaze.&quot;Furthermore, his loving words about his fiancée, Dee Devlin, and his children at the event seem to have fans speculating, prompting many to take to social media sharing their two cents on the fighter's surprising reformation.Check out Conor McGregor's endearing words about his fiancée and kids below:@SlipsterOG wrote:&quot;Spiritual journey, a.k.a. rehab.&quot;@TWarPhilosopher chimed in:&quot;New mythical fighter 'Spiritual McGregor', he’ll KO Islam in 1 round, trust!&quot;@OEFTF11 noted:&quot;Holy s**t, is old Conor back? I'm afraid to get my hopes up.&quot;Check out a few more comments below:Screenshots courtesy: @ChamnpRDS on XConor McGregor talks about potential $100 million payday for UFC White HouseEarlier in September, Conor McGregor made a sly $100 million and 100 U.S. golden visas demand as his price to step up for the upcoming UFC White House event.Speaking to McGregor, earlier this month, during BKFC 82, veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani asked him whether the promotion was playing along with his bold demand. McGregor shared a cryptic answer:Something good is coming, is what they said.&quot; [29:23 minutes into the interview]UFC White House is scheduled for June 14, 2026, with promotional superstars, including Jon Jones, campaigning for the headlining spot. However, CEO Dana White is set to build the card only by February.