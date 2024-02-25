"Squeeze for dear life” - Brian Ortega explains why he didn’t let go immediately after Yair Rodriguez tapped at UFC Mexico City

Brian Ortega returned to action in the co-main event of UFC Mexio City this weekend, against Yair Rodriguez, after almost two years away from the sport.

After dislocating his shoulder against 'El Pantera' in his previous bout, Ortega required several surgeries before being cleared to compete. In their much anticipated rematch, 'T-City' was able to secure a submission victory in an epic comeback.

After being dominated in Round 1, Ortega was able to lock up an arm-triangle which forced his opponent to tap. The submission specialist did not let go of the arm-triangle, even after referee Marc Goddard stepped in to stop the fight.

After letting go of the submission, Goddard sternly reprimanded the 33-year old, who reflected on the moment during his post-fight press conference.

'T-City' appeared in front of the media following UFC Mexico City, where he said this:

"Starting from yesterday with the weight cut, I could feel my ears, they didn't really [stay open]. I'd have to [flex my jaw] a lot to kind of blow them out a lot. When I went in there, I just dove deep and I clenched my jaw and I couldn't really hear anything. The only way I can describe it is that I zoned out. It was just squeeze for dear life and it was like, 'Whatever you do, don't let go.' I guess I went in there a little too much."

Watch Brian Ortega's interview below from 2:50:

Marc Goddard shares details of post-fight conversation with Brian Ortega

Brian Ortega got back in the win column for the first time since 2020 with his superb comeback submission victory over Yair Rodriguez at UFC Mexico City. After being dropped in the opening round, Ortega found his groove and began dominating his opponent on the ground in Round 2 and 3.

The former interim featherweight champion had no answer for the elite grappling skills of 'T-City', who secured a tight arm-triangle submission in the third round, forcing Rodriguez to tap.

Marc Goddard stepped in to stop the fight, and Ortega did not initially react to the referee's intervention, causing the Brit to dish out a stern warning in his direction.

Following the bout, Goddard took to X to share details of the conversation shared between him and the former title challenger. He wrote this:

"All my interactions with Brian have always been great, he was just a little caught in the moment of the tap. Nothing to see here..."

See Goddard''s post about Brian Ortega below:

