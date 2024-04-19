Stamp backs 'energetic' Johan Ghazali for victory vs Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167: "He can win"

Stamp Fairtex returns at ONE 167 where she will headline a huge card from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the main event, she puts the ONE atomweight world championship on the line against former training partner, Denice Zamboanga.

Lower down on the card, another ruthless striker who has proven himself to be one to watch looks to continue his undefeated streak in the promotion.

17-year-old Johan Ghazali has been a revelation since debuting at ONE Friday Fights 6 in February of last year.

He currently finds himself with five consecutive wins in the promotion with only one opponent making it to see the judges' scorecards.

He returns on June 7 to face off with Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in another big opportunity for the prospect.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Stamp spoke about her expectations for this fight and gave a prediction:

"I'm excited for him because Johan has been going up. He has a lot of energy, he's very young, and I think this fight, he can win."

Watch the full interview below:

Stamp Fairtex was once in the same position

Stamp Fairtex knows all too well about what it is like to be seen as an incredibly exciting prospect and what it takes to turn expectations into reality.

Her ONE Championship debut came back in 2018 and since then, she has become a three-sport world champion by winning titles in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA.

Ghazali's journey in the promotion is still just getting underway but if he can continue this current run of form, it might not be too long before he is joining the atomweight world champion at the top of the card.

Both elite strikers return on June 7 with ONE 167 airing live in U.S. primetime from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand

