Stamp expects Superlek and Jonathan Haggerty to thrill the world at ONE 168: "This is a good fight"

After her upcoming fight at ONE 167, where she will defend her ONE atomweight MMA world championship, Stamp Fairtex will head to Denver shortly after.

The Thai superstar featured on ONE Championship's U.S. debut event last May but now she is back to headline another on-ground show in North America in a fight with strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan.

Before they go toe-to-toe, a dream striking match-up will go down as Jonathan Haggerty defends the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship against Superlek. The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion has been on an incredible run as of late but the same can be said for the series of knockouts that Haggerty has been leaving in his wake.

As all three competitors start gearing up to put on a show for the watching world, Stamp spoke about her excitement for this epic world title match-up that is on deck for Denver. She told the South China Morning Post that the heart and willpower of both men will make this a great contest:

"I'm so excited, this is a good fight. Superlek doesn't give up and Haggerty doesn't give up for sure."

Stamp will have a hard job following that fight in Denver

Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek are simply as good as it gets when it comes to elite-level striking match-ups and Stamp Fairtex has the position of attempting to follow that. However, if there's one thing that she has in her favor, it's the response that she received from the fans in Colorado last time out at ONE Fight Night 10.

The star status of the atomweight MMA world champion was clear to see on that night last May and since then, her stock has only grown by becoming the atomweight champion.

She is sure to put on a show for the fans once again in what is sure to be a historic night for the promotion and all the fighters involved.

ONE 168 will air live from the Ball Arena in Denver on September 6.