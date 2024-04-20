Stamp Fairtex confident teammate Smilla Sundell will halt Natalia Diachkova's hype train: "She'll still be the champion"

Stamp Fairtex believes Smilla Sundell will shut down Natalia Diachkova's undefeated run in ONE Championship.

On May 3, Sundell looks to extend her women's strawweight Muay Thai world title reign in the ONE Fight Night 22 main event. Standing in the 19-year-old phenom's way is Diachkova, who is fighting on the main roster for the first time after establishing a 4-0 promotional record on the ONE Friday Fights circuit.

Diachkova has separated herself from other strawweight Muay Thai contenders by winning three fights by first-round KO/TKO. Yet, she must be ready for a war, as Sundell also holds a 4-0 record under the ONE banner, with two world title wins.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex, who is a teammate of Sundell, had this to say about the ONE Fight Night 22 main event:

"I think Smilla can beat her, for sure. Smilla has trained really hard and she's focused on her training so much. So she'll still be the champion. 100 percent."

ONE Fight Night 22 will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The May 3 event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch Stamp Fairtex's entire interview with SCMP below:

Stamp Fairtex will fight one month after Smilla Sundell

In September 2023, Stamp Fairtex defeated Ham Seo Hee by third-round knockout to claim the vacant ONE women's atomweight throne. On June 7, she plans to defend her world title for the first time against close friend and former teammate Denice Zamboanga.

Zamboanga is riding a two-fight win streak after taking out Lin Heqin and Julie Mezabarba. 'The Menace' now looks to pull off an upset against Stamp in the ONE 167 main event, which goes down inside the Impact Arena in Thailand.

ONE 167 will air on US Primetime and can be watched live for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Three months later, Stamp will look to become a two-division world champion when she challenges ONE women's strawweight MMA queen Xiong Jing Nan inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, for the ONE 168 main event.

