Stamp Fairtex, Demetrious Johnson, and Chingiz Allazov's Journey to the Grand Prix title

What do Stamp Fairtex, Demetrious Johnson, and Chingiz Allazov have in common? Besides being three of the best combat sports athletes in the world, all three have become ONE World Grand Prix champions over the last few years.

The ONE World Grand Prix is one of the most exciting events offered by the promotion. Eight fighters in a single weight class compete in a tournament to determine the best of the best, with the winner typically earning an opportunity at ONE gold.

We'll take a look at those three winners, starting with the most recent, Chingiz Allazov. Signed by the promotion in January 2021, Allazov met Samy Sana in the quarter-final round of the tournament at ONE: First Strike in October 2021.

Sana, a French fighter with more than 130 wins to his record, was knocked out just 39 seconds into the bout with Chingiz Allazov delivering a brutal liver punch that immediately folded his opponent. It was the first time in his career that Sana had been knocked out in competition.

In the semi-final round three months later, Chingiz Allazov faced late replacement Jo Nattawut. Allazov delivered another highlight reel knockout in less than two minutes to secure his spot in the tournament finals.

Going down at the promotion's 10th-anniversary event ONE X, Chingiz Allazov faced former Lumpinee Stadium welterweight champion and Glory lightweight champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Chingiz Allazov put in another strong performance, outstriking his opponent over the nine-minute bout, securing a unanimous decision victory and the title of ONE Kickboxing featherweight champion.

Stamp Fairtex and Demetrious Johnson rise to the occasion in their World Grand Prix appearances

Fan favorite Stamp Fairtex began her transition into MMA in 2018 while she was still ONE's reigning atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing champion.

When the opportunity arrived for Stamp Fairtex to compete in the promotion's 2021 Atomweight World Grand Prix, the Thai fighter jumped at the chance to become a three-sport champion.

Fairtex faced former opponent Alyona Rassohyna in the quarter-final round. The bout was a rematch of their January 2021 bout at ONE: Unbreakable 3. Fairtex bested her opponent, earning a split decision victory to move onto the second round.

There, she would face Julie Mezabarba, who was riding a seven-fight win streak at the time. Stamp Fairtex earned a decisive unanimous decision victory and moved onto the tournament finals.

She would go on to face 'The Indian Tigress' Ritu Phogat at ONE: Winter Warriors in December 2021. Many in the MMA community gave Phogat the edge due to her wrestling prowess, but Stamp Fairtex flipped the script and shocked the world when she submitted Phogat via an armbar in the second round.

Last but certainly not least is 'Mighty Mouse' himself, Demetrious Johnson. Signed by ONE Championship in early 2019, Johnson was immediately booked as part of the promotion's Flyweight World Grand Prix.

In the opening round, he faced Yuya Wakamatsu. With nine stoppages in his last 10 wins, Wakamatsu was a perfect opponent for the former UFC flyweight champion looking to make his mark in the ONE Circle.

Demetrious Johnson locked in a guillotine choke just over halfway through the second-round. Victorious in his ONE debut, Johnson would move onto the semi-final round to face Tatsumitsu Wada.

Coming off a win in the quarter-final round against Gustavo Balart, Wada was unable to match Demetrious Johnson's speed and skill. 'Mighty Mouse' earned a unanimous decision victory and met dangerous striker Danny Kingad in the tournament finals.

Demetrious Johnson put his wrestling to work in the final, neutralizing Kingad's fists throughout the 15-minute bout. 'Mighty Mouse' scored a unanimous decision victory to win the World Grand Prix and secure a title opportunity against Adriano Moraes.

