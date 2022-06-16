Who should Stamp Fairtex fight next? 3 possible opponents for the Thai superstar

Stamp Fairtex has solidified herself as arguably the best crossover athlete in ONE Championship.

The Thai superstar became the only female fighter to hold two world titles in the organization when she had sole possession of both the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world championships from 2019 to 2020.

Not content with her striking success, Stamp jumped over to mixed martial arts, where she won the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix.

Stamp currently holds the No.1 contender spot in the women’s atomweight division after her success in the Grand Prix.

A fighter of Stamp’s resume and caliber is sure to garner the attention of her peers and not just from one sport. A certified world-beater in three sports, Stamp holds the reputation of being an elite athlete across multiple disciplines.

Here are three potential fighters who could take on Stamp Fairtex, be it in MMA or the striking arts.

#3. Alyona Rassohyna (MMA)

Alyona Rassohyna and Stamp Fairtex already had two MMA matches against each other, with the pair holding one win apiece. The first meeting ended in Rassohyna taking a third-round submission win over Stamp in their February 2021 showdown.

Stamp, however, got her comeuppance later that year when she scored a split decision win over Rassohyna in the quarterfinals of the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix in September.

That victory eventually became the start of a three-fight winning streak for Stamp en route to her title challenge against ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee at ONE X in March 2022.

With Stamp and Rassohyna at a 1-1 stalemate, there’s no doubt that both would want to break that deadlock.

It can be argued that Stamp Fairtex was still green in MMA when she first fought Rassohyna in their first meeting.

Rassohyna, who’s the No.4 contender in the atomweight division, is also keen on taking one back from Stamp. The 32-year-old could jump the ladder in her weight class if she scores another victory over Stamp and maybe even do enough to get herself into the title picture.

#2. Anissa Meksen (kickboxing)

With ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd already having a match lined up, why not pit Anissa Meksen against the former champion?

Meksen has been clamoring for a match against Todd, but ‘JT’ is set to take on Lara Fernandez for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash.

Instead of Todd, Meksen and Stamp Fairtex could feature in a titanic showdown between this generation’s best strikers.

Meksen is a multi-time titleholder, with championships in Glory, ISKA, Kunlun, and WBC Muay Thai among her lengthy list of accolades. She holds an incredible 102-5 kickboxing and Muay Thai record.

Her run in ONE Championship has been nothing short of special. She knocked out Cristina Morales in the second round of her promotional debut in September 2021, then followed that up with a dominant unanimous decision win over the gutsy Marie Ruumet.

Stamp, meanwhile, has a Muay Thai and kickboxing record of 63-17-5 and rose to mainstream superstardom when she became just one of five double champions in ONE Championship.

#1. Denice Zamboanga (MMA)

The current No.1 contender vs. the former No.1 contender is sure to light up the fireworks in the atomweight division.

Denice Zamboanga and Stamp Fairtex are also the closest of friends outside of the circle. The two fighters built a strong relationship when the Filipino star first started training in Thailand.

Zamboanga, who’s now the No.3 contender in the atomweight division, had a brilliant run at the start of her ONE Championship career, going 3-0 in her first three fights.

Her most memorable win was a unanimous decision win over the always-dangerous Mei Yamaguchi, which propelled her to the No.1 contender spot back in 2020.

A matchup between Zamboanga and Stamp Fairtex will also present a classic clash of striker vs. grappler. While she can throw hands if she wants to, Zamboanga is more adept at using her grappling to grind out her opponents.

Zamboanga, who uses her grappling nature during fights, owns five finishes in her professional career with three of those wins coming by way of submission. The 25-year-old’s most recent submission win was in August 2020, when she submitted Watsapinya Kaewkhong with a keylock in the first round.

