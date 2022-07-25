Watch: Stamp Fairtex hypes up mittwork session between Adriano Moraes and Superbon

Who would’ve thought fans would see Stamp Fairtex, Adriano Moraes and Superbon Banchamek in the same training room together?

The trio flew from their homes in Asia to the West Coast in the United States for the ONE Championship and Amazon Prime Video joint press conference last Wednesday.

Stamp, Superbon, and Moraes, along with other ONE athletes, arrived as guest stars to launch ONE Championship’s first US primetime fight card of the year, also known as ONE on Prime Video 1. The event will air live on the global streaming platform on Friday, August 26.

While they stayed in California, the three stars had fun doing some light training in the gym. Stamp Fairtex shared the footage of herself hyping up Moraes with words of motivation while he was doing a mittwork session with Superbon.

Catch the clip below:

Undisputed ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes is set to fight Demetrious Johnson for the second time on August 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

No stranger to the limelight, Moraes is looking forward to his rematch in front of North American audiences after an upset win against the MMA legend at ONE on TNT 1 last year.

Although no upcoming bouts have been announced yet for Stamp or Superbon, their fights will most likely be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video in the months to come.

While they await their next matchups, Superbon, the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, has teased a switch to Muay Thai as an added challenge. Stamp, meanwhile, awaits her next booking after her loss to Angela Lee this past March.

Fans are bound to see these two Thai superstars in no time, perhaps fighting on the same card

Stamp Fairtex is nothing but smiles during first trip to the US

Stamp Fairtex is living her life to the fullest. Traveling to the United States for the very first time and getting all the media attention she deserves, the 24-year-old phenom can’t stop smiling.

While Stamp’s been busy at the press conference, doing a meet and greet with American fans, she managed to find some free time to enjoy the heat of the Californian sun.

In a photo she shared on Instagram, she’s all smiles posing in front of the iconic Hollywood sign in the background. Translated, Stamp said:

“Smile to know you are happy 🥰😳”

It was a huge milestone for the Pattaya fighter to be able to travel outside of Asia to promote her passion for martial arts. With the ONE Championship/Prime Video partnership, American fans just won’t be able to get enough of her.

