Stamp Fairtex proposes that she and Ham Seo Hee ‘can do’ a TikTok dance together

At ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp Fairtex gets a second shot at her achieving her dream of becoming a world champion in MMA.

As a former simultaneous atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, the 25-year old has been chasing down a third title in a third rule set ever since making the jump into the all-encompassing discipline.

Suffering a defeat to Angela Lee at last year's ONE X, the Thai superstar has continued to rack up wins and now finds herself as the next in line to the 26-pound gold.

With Lee currently inactive due to family reasons, Stamp will face South Korea’s Ham Seo Hee for the interim title at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 1.

Whilst she is known for being a fierce competitor inside the circle, using her elite striking to dismantle her opponents, she has become a fan favourite for her performances and her charisma.

Having already promised a new version of the ‘Stamp Dance’ that has become her iconic walk-out, she was also surprised to hear that her opponent is also a bit of a dancer.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, she put it out there that she could join her opponent for a video and dance before they step inside the Circle to face each other:

“Before the fight, I think we can do a TikTok video. I didn’t know she was a good dancer, but I think we can do it together.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes