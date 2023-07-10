Stamp Fairtex says her elbows are ‘very important’ weapons against Ham Seo Hee

Since transitioning to MMA, Stamp Fairtex has had one goal in mind, to become a world champion.

Having simultaneously held the atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world championships, the Thai superstar decided to take herself out of her comfort zone to chase a new goal.

Whilst she came up short on her first attempt, getting submitted by Angela Lee at ONE X last year, the setback hasn’t deterred her from chasing her goal down. Responding to her loss with back-to-back wins over Jihin Radzuan and Alyse Anderson, she is now set to fight for the interim title at ONE Fight Night 14.

Meeting the other stand out contender in the division, Ham Seo Hee, on September 29, Stamp is confident that she has the skills to get the job done and claim her first world championship in MMA.

Though she has continued to work on her overall game to ensure that she can compete with the top fighters in the division, there’s no secret surrounding what she does best.

As an elite striker, Stamp is a nightmare matchup for anyone in the world whilst the fight takes place on the feet. One of her best weapons that she carried over from her success in Muay Thai is her devastating elbows that she used to great effect against Jihin Radzuan last year.

In an interview with the the South China Morning Post, previewing the fight with South Korea’s Ham Seo Hee, Stamp highlighted her elbows as a key factor in this matchup:

“If I’m going up against someone who’s punch-heavy, I think my elbows will be very important.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

