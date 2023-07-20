MMA
  • Stamp Fairtex says Jihin Radzuan is a ‘good sparring partner’: “She’s been helping me with a lot”

By Kyle Dimond
Modified Jul 20, 2023 17:45 GMT
Stamp has been working with a former foe to prepare herself for ONE Fight Night 13
Ahead of ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp Fairtex has been making the right adjustments to ensure that she gets her hand raised inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Chasing a world championship in MMA since transitioning to the sport as an elite striker, the Thai superstar gets a second shot at the gold on Friday, September 29.

At ONE X last year, she challenged for the atomweight world championship against Angela Lee and suffered her second defeat as a mixed martial arts competitor.

Whilst she nearly won the fight when it was on the feet, Lee was able to secure a takedown in the second round and use her grappling to take the fight away from her opponent.

As she prepares to face South Korea’s Ham Seo Hee in just over a month, Stamp has been working hard to make sure her grappling skills can compete with her opponent’s.

Enlisting the help of a fellow competitor that she has defeated since her loss to Lee last year, the 25-year old has been working alongside Jihin Radzuan for her preparations.

Stamp defeated the Malaysian fighter back at ONE on Prime Video 2 in October last year to rebound from her world title defeat with a dominant performance.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, she spoke about her decision to train with Jihin before competing for the interim atomweight world championship.

She said:

“Jihin’s been a good sparring partner. There’s not too much depth into it, but she’s been helping me with a lot of the grappling movements.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free or North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

