Stamp Fairtex says Jihin Radzuan is a ‘good sparring partner’: “She’s been helping me with a lot”

Ahead of ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp Fairtex has been making the right adjustments to ensure that she gets her hand raised inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Chasing a world championship in MMA since transitioning to the sport as an elite striker, the Thai superstar gets a second shot at the gold on Friday, September 29.

At ONE X last year, she challenged for the atomweight world championship against Angela Lee and suffered her second defeat as a mixed martial arts competitor.

Whilst she nearly won the fight when it was on the feet, Lee was able to secure a takedown in the second round and use her grappling to take the fight away from her opponent.

As she prepares to face South Korea’s Ham Seo Hee in just over a month, Stamp has been working hard to make sure her grappling skills can compete with her opponent’s.

Enlisting the help of a fellow competitor that she has defeated since her loss to Lee last year, the 25-year old has been working alongside Jihin Radzuan for her preparations.

Stamp defeated the Malaysian fighter back at ONE on Prime Video 2 in October last year to rebound from her world title defeat with a dominant performance.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, she spoke about her decision to train with Jihin before competing for the interim atomweight world championship.

She said:

“Jihin’s been a good sparring partner. There’s not too much depth into it, but she’s been helping me with a lot of the grappling movements.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free or North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.