Stamp Fairtex says ‘Stamp Dance’ is the only thing left in preparation for Ham Seo Hee: “I haven’t practiced much”

Stamp Fairtex revealed she isn’t fully prepared to perform the fan-favorite “Stamp Dance” as her high-profile fight inches near.

On Friday, September 29, in U.S. primetime, ONE Championship returns to the Singapore Indoor Stadium for a female-led event featuring three world title fights.

In the headline attraction of ONE Fight Night 14. Stamp collides against No.2-ranked contender Ham Seo Hee for the interim women’s atomweight MMA world title.

During the ONE Fight Night 14 virtual press conference, Stamp revealed she’s ready for war against Ham. With that said, the Thai superstar was candid about not being prepared for one thing - the “Stamp Dance.”

The “Stamp Dance” is showcased when the Fairtex fighter makes her walk to the circle and expresses her emotions with dance moves. The fan-favorite tradition also tends to come out once Stamp secures a win.

The 25-year-old former two-sport queen and current No.1-ranked atomweight MMA contender had this to say about needing to prepare for the integral part of her fight night persona:

“Honestly I don’t know the song’s name and I haven’t practiced much so it’ll be a surprise on event day for all the fans to see what my entrance song will be this time.”

Watch the full interview below:

Stamp Fairtex has bigger things to worry about than her dance moves.

With a win on Friday, the Thai superstar would become the first fighter in ONE Championship history to become a world champion in three sports - kickboxing, Muay Thai, and MMA.

To accomplish the historic feat, Stamp Fairtex must get through Ham Seo Hee. The South Korean-born fighter holds a professional MMA record of 26-8, including three wins and zero losses under the ONE banner.

Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee are coming off statement wins heading into ONE Fight Night 14, with Stamp defeating Alyse Anderson in May and Ham dominating Itsuki Hirata in March.

Stamp vs. Ham, along with the entire ONE Fight Night 14 event, can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.