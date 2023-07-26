Stamp Fairtex not underestimating Ham Seo Hee: “She’s really good”

At ONE: X last year, Stamp Fairtex came so close to securing her dreams of becoming a world champion in MMA after all of her success in striking.

Dominating the fight on the feet, the momentum shifted once the champion Angela Lee took the fight to the floor, finding the submission in the second round.

Despite her setback, the Thai striker didn’t lose focus or determination on the task that she set herself when she made the transition to MMA.

With the aim of getting straight back into world title contention, the 25-year-old has continued to take out atomweight contenders.

Producing back-to-back wins over Alyse Anderson and Jihin Radzuan, the former atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion found herself right back in the mix.

Though the champion Angela Lee is currently inactive due to the tragic passing of her younger sister Victoria, the show must go on.

At ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, Stamp will face off with the division’s other stand-out, Ham Seo Hee.

In three fights under the ONE Championship banner, the South Korean veteran has gone undefeated in three bouts, securing a win over Itsuki Hirata last time out.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Stamp previewed the match-up, stating that whilst Ham Seo Hee may not be the champion, she will still be a formidable challenge with the interim world title on the line:

“She’s so strong. She’s really good. I think she’s a really good opponent.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.