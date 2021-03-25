"Stay in school" - Conor McGregor does his best Terry Crews impression in funny interaction with a young fan

Conor McGregor was recently seen doing an impression of a Terry Crews character from the movie, White Chicks. In a video posted on his Instagram profile, the Irishman can be seen relaxing poolside when a young fan approaches him for an autograph.

The fan was lucky enough even to also get a selfie with Conor McGregor before the Irishman imparted some words of wisdom. McGregor told the kid:

"Good, lad. Stay in school, kid."

McGregor later asked the person behind the camera to remind him of a character he had just imitated, to which the person replied, "Latrell."

McGregor later captioned the post 'Latrell Spencer' referring to the ex-basketball player Terry Crews played in White Chicks.

While captioning the picture, Conor McGregor drew parallels with a scene from the movie White Chicks where Kevin Copeland, played by Shawn Wayans, pretends to be Latrell Spencer. In the scene, Copeland pays two kids to ask him for an autograph in an attempt to impress Denis Porter, played by Rochelle Aytes.

Conor McGregor's trilogy fight has been delayed

A trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirer has been talked about for some time now. The UFC initially wanted the mega-fight to take place in May, however, the two camps are yet to agree to do a deal.

According to Ariel Helwani from ESPN, there could be some hope of the fight materialsing in July. Talking about the delay, Helwani wrote on Twitter:

"There was once a hope the McGregor-Poirier 3 fight would get done for May 15 but it’s taken longer than hoped/expected so they moved on from that a while ago. Sources say it won’t happen on June 12 (Figueiredo-Moreno on that card), so the latest hope is the July 10 card. We’ll see."

There was once a hope McGregor-Poirier 3 fight would get done for May 15 but it’s taken longer than hoped/expected so they moved on from that a while ago, sources say. Won’t happen on June 12 (Figueiredo-Moreno on that card), so latest hope is the July 10 card. We’ll see. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 19, 2021

Conor McGregor aced Dustin Poirier for the first time at UFC 178. McGregor made light work of the Louisiana native on the night, knocking him out at 1:45 in the first round.

However, Dustin Poirier got his revenge in the main event at UFC 257 earlier this year. Poirier put on a technical masterpiece, trashing McGregor's lead leg with brutal calf kicks. Having compromised his movement, Poirier was able to hurt Conor McGregor and pick up a TKO victory at 2:32 in the second round.