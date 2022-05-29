"Battle of the Ninja’s" - Stephen Thompson throws his hat in the ring for potential Nate Diaz clash

Stephen Thompson recently volunteered to take on Nate Diaz in July. 'Wonderboy’ dubbed their potential showdwon - “The Battle of the Ninja’s”

Diaz’s rocky relationship with the UFC continues as the fighter recently took to Twitter explaining how he has been unable to get a fight booked.

In his own words, the younger Diaz brother stated that he was trying to get matched up with Khamzat Chimaev, but the bout never came to fruition due to various reasons including 'Borz's' travel issues and marriage.

Check out the tweet below:

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 I been tryin to fight for a year and months I also tried to fight kamzat for the last month and a half but he was hurt, had visa issues,overweight and now his bitchass is off getting married instead of fighting wtf ? I’m tryin to get a fight wit a real fighter asap/July

Eventually, Diaz issued another call out for a fight in July or as soon as possible.

‘Wonderboy’ was quick to respond to the same, saying he is willing to fight Nate Diaz. Stephen Thompson posted on Twitter:

“Battle of the Ninja’s…you…me…July….let’s do it!!!! Again, who wouldn’t love a striking battle! #NinjaIsh ”

Check out the tweet below:

We will have to wait and see if Diaz will finally have his wish granted and meet Stephen Thompson inside the octagon.

Diaz’s last fight took place almost a year ago at UFC 263, where he lost to Leon Edwards by unanimous decision. It is believed that the UFC has put him on hold to finalize a trilogy fight against Conor McGregor.

‘Wonderboy’s’ last outing was at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus. The 39-year-old was defeated by Belal Muhammad, who was awarded a unanimous decision victory following three-rounds of action.

What could be next for Nate Diaz if he were to leave the UFC?

The first option is for Diaz to make a jump to another promotion. Interestingly, in one of his Twitter posts, the Stockton native stated that he was targeting a fight in Bellator in April.

Check out the tweet below:

It's safe to say that owing to his popularity and massive fan following, it would be an easy decision for Scott Coker to make.

Another scenario would be for Nate Diaz to pursue a boxing fight against YouTuber-turned-boxer, Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child' has been calling for a boxing shodown with the UFC veteran for a while.

In fact, the 25-year-old even went as far as calling Diaz out during his in-ring interview after his knockout victory over Tyron Woodley.

Watch Jake Paul's in-ring interview in the video below:

Regardless, the younger Diaz will hope to secure a fight in the UFC at the earliest before planning the future of his fighting career as a whole.

