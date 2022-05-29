×
Create
Notifications

"Battle of the Ninja’s" - Stephen Thompson throws his hat in the ring for potential Nate Diaz clash

Nate Diaz (left) and Stephen Thompson [Image Courtesy: @natediaz209 on Instagram]
Nate Diaz (left) and Stephen Thompson [Image Courtesy: @natediaz209 on Instagram]
Jacek Okninski
Jacek Okninski
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 29, 2022 01:40 PM IST
News

Stephen Thompson recently volunteered to take on Nate Diaz in July. 'Wonderboy’ dubbed their potential showdwon - “The Battle of the Ninja’s”

Diaz’s rocky relationship with the UFC continues as the fighter recently took to Twitter explaining how he has been unable to get a fight booked.

In his own words, the younger Diaz brother stated that he was trying to get matched up with Khamzat Chimaev, but the bout never came to fruition due to various reasons including 'Borz's' travel issues and marriage.

Check out the tweet below:

I been tryin to fight for a year and months I also tried to fight kamzat for the last month and a half but he was hurt, had visa issues,overweight and now his bitchass is off getting married instead of fighting wtf ? I’m tryin to get a fight wit a real fighter asap/July LFG

Eventually, Diaz issued another call out for a fight in July or as soon as possible.

‘Wonderboy’ was quick to respond to the same, saying he is willing to fight Nate Diaz. Stephen Thompson posted on Twitter:

“Battle of the Ninja’s…you…me…July….let’s do it!!!! Again, who wouldn’t love a striking battle! #NinjaIsh ”

Check out the tweet below:

@NateDiaz209 Battle of the Ninja’s…you…me…July….let’s do it!!!! Again, who wouldn’t love a striking battle! #NinjaIsh 🥷 https://t.co/TEQqtJcvo8

We will have to wait and see if Diaz will finally have his wish granted and meet Stephen Thompson inside the octagon.

Diaz’s last fight took place almost a year ago at UFC 263, where he lost to Leon Edwards by unanimous decision. It is believed that the UFC has put him on hold to finalize a trilogy fight against Conor McGregor.

‘Wonderboy’s’ last outing was at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus. The 39-year-old was defeated by Belal Muhammad, who was awarded a unanimous decision victory following three-rounds of action.

What could be next for Nate Diaz if he were to leave the UFC?

The first option is for Diaz to make a jump to another promotion. Interestingly, in one of his Twitter posts, the Stockton native stated that he was targeting a fight in Bellator in April.

Check out the tweet below:

I m tryin get on this @BellatorMMA card in April wit my boy @ymedeiros in HawaiiWasup wit @BellatorMMA 😎 https://t.co/3Hy0BfCXmF

It's safe to say that owing to his popularity and massive fan following, it would be an easy decision for Scott Coker to make.

Another scenario would be for Nate Diaz to pursue a boxing fight against YouTuber-turned-boxer, Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child' has been calling for a boxing shodown with the UFC veteran for a while.

In fact, the 25-year-old even went as far as calling Diaz out during his in-ring interview after his knockout victory over Tyron Woodley.

Also Read Article Continues below

Watch Jake Paul's in-ring interview in the video below:

youtube-cover

Regardless, the younger Diaz will hope to secure a fight in the UFC at the earliest before planning the future of his fighting career as a whole.

Edited by David Andrew
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी