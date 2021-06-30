Stephen Thompson names the fighter who can potentially dethrone UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou almost seems unbeatable, having bulldozed through the UFC heavyweight division to finally capture the strap with a second-round knockout of Stipe Miocic at UFC 260.

However, UFC welterweight Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson has a heavyweight contender in mind who could give Ngannou a run for his money.

In a recent video uploaded to his own YouTube channel, 'Wonderboy' mentioned an up-and-coming contender who he thinks has the best shot at beating the UFC heavyweight champion.

According to Stephen Thompson, third-ranked Ciryl Gane is the only fighter who could pose a threat to Francis Ngannou apart from former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Impressed with Gane's recent performance at UFC Vegas 30, Stephen Thompson told co-host Sweet T-

"Ciryl Gane looked very good in his last fight. I believe he is probably one of the only guys that can at least give him (Francis Ngannou)...besides another fight with Stipe (Miocic) if it ever happens...that can probably give him the best look."

Stephen Thompson believes Francis Ngannou can only be beaten in stand-up game

While Stephen Thompson is optimistic about Ciryl Gane beating Francis Ngannou, he doesn't expect a knockout from the Frenchman. 'Wonderboy' agreed with Sweet T that outpointing Francis Ngannou was probably the only way to beat him.

Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) will face Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) in an interim heavyweight title fight in the main event of UFC 265 on Aug. 7 in Houston, per Dana White (@danawhite). pic.twitter.com/wy3frMtyjJ — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 28, 2021

According to Stephen Thompson, grappling with Ngannou was not an option due to his immense size and power. Pinning his hopes on the former Kickboxer, Thompson further said-

"Francis Ngannou has really worked on his takedown defense. Remember a guy with his size and his strength is gonna be very difficult to take down. So, it's gonna have to be somebody standing. And (Ciryl) Gane is the guy. I believe he could get it done. Possibly. We never know but I think he has a good shot as anybody."

Ciryl Gane recently earned a unanimous decision victory against Alexander Volkov in the UFC Vegas 30 main event and extended his unbeaten record to 9-0.

Gane is now scheduled to face second-ranked Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 for the interim heavyweight title.

Edited by Harvey Leonard