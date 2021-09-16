"We all know Masvidal 2.0 is a different animal" - Stephen Thompson volunteers for a rematch against Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal has not fought in the UFC since losing to welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman at UFC 261 in April this year. He has only competed in one fight in 2020 and 2021 respectively. Both contests were defeats to Usman following a three-fight winning streak in 2019.

Now, with his future unsure, the UFC's top brass had offered Leon Edwards an encounter with Masvidal. But the British mixed martial artist, who is on a 10-bout unbeaten streak since losing to Usman in December 2015, refused the offer, saying he only wants to fight for the title next.

Now, another top-five welterweight contender, Stephen Thompson, has said that he is ready to take on Masvidal. In a recent tweet, Thompson lauded the 'Gamebred' fighter and added that he is a different competitor from the last time they faced off in November 2017:

"Well, if Leon won’t fight @GamebredFighter, I’d love to step in and run it back. We all know Masvidal 2.0 is a different animal! #superrespectfully," posted Stephen Thompson.

At UFC 217, Stephen Thompson defeated Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision in a one-sided outing. Since then, 'Wonderboy' has had two wins and three losses in the UFC, most recently to welterweight Gilbert Burns at UFC 264 in July.

After Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman has a rematch against Colby Covington

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is running out of opponents. He has already defeated the top three contenders in his division — Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards.

However, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is set to defend his title against Covington again at UFC 268 in New York City on November 6.

Following his second victory over Jorge Masvidal, many fans backed Kamaru Usman to move to the middleweight division and challenge Israel Adesanya. But he has clearly stated in the past that as long as Adesanya is the king of the 185-pounders he won't be vying for that belt.

Also Read

If Usman beats Colby Covington at Madison Square Garden, Leon Edwards is next in line and the champ will have to settle for another rematch.

The likes of No.4 welterweight contender Vicente Luque and No.5-ranked Stephen Thompson are at least one eliminator bout away from a possible title shot.

Edited by Jack Cunningham