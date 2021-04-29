Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson gives his thoughts on brother-in-law Chris Weidman's horrific injury

Stephen Thompson was scandalized after watching Chris Weidman break his leg against Uriah Hall at UFC 261. 'Wonderboy' said he couldn't believe the odds of Weidman suffering a leg break injury almost identical to what Anderson Silva sustained when he fought Weidman in 2013.

In a video uploaded to Thompson's YouTube account, the UFC welterweight addressed Weidman's injury.

Stephen Thompson revealed he and Chris Weidman had a sparring session on fight day. Weidman donned Muay Thai pads and kicked Thompson hard enough to disrupt his form:

"We got up to break a little sweat. I had to stand there and take his kicks. He almost broke my form. He was kicking so hard," said Thompson.

'Wonderboy' was also present in Chris Weidman's corner at UFC 261. The 37-year-old said he was shocked when he saw Weidman's leg getting shattered:

"My job was to bring the bucket and the chair up. I was getting everything situated and it was about eight seconds into the fight. And once I look up, I just see Chris load up on this kick. I'm sitting there watching, and the first thing I said was 'No'(in utter shock)."

Chris Weidman is Stephen Thompson's brother-in-law. Both men have frequently been a part of each other's training camps.

Stephen Thompson expects Chris Weidman to make his return to MMA

Despite Chris Weidman suffering a career-threatening injury, Stephen Thompson is confident that Weidman will return to training after he successfully recovers:

"He's coming back. As a fighter, I know he's thinking the same thing: 'I'm coming back with a vengeance, man'," said Thompson.

According to Weidman, he is likely to fully recover from his injury in six to twelve months. He said it will take approximately eight weeks to walk without crutches, given that he undergoes physiotherapy.

Weidman uploaded a video to his Instagram account, thanking his fans and fellow fighters for their positive messages. He also appreciated Anderson Silva and Uriah Hall after they wished him a speedy recovery.

Weidman's professional MMA record stands at 15-6. He is a former UFC middleweight champion and has defended his belt on three occasions.