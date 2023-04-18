Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic recently came under fire from fans of Jon Jones due to a social media post regarding a potential fight between the two fighters. Miocic's post has sparked controversy, with many fans of Jones expressing their displeasure and taking to social media to voice their opinions.

DANA WHITE ANNONCE LE COMBAT JON JONES VS. STIPE MIOCIC À NEW-YORK EN FIN D'ANNÉE !

A training montage video posted by the former "baddest man on the planet" on his Instagram account has sparked a response from supporters of the current UFC heavyweight champion. Many of Jones' admirers have expressed reservations about the former champion's ability to fight the current 265-pound kingpin in a prospective showdown.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

Instagram user @kyan.mxy wrote:

"That's cool and all but Jones submits you in round 1 or 2 and it won't even be a close fight."

Another user @_conorbonner_ stated:

"Congratulations you fumbled international fight week you never wanted the fight."

@bigcurly54 commented:

"Jon Jones is coming for you."

Social media user @tdawgage remarked:

"Murder charges against Jones will be filed . CLE !"

@19david1190 stated:

"My buddy are you working on your ground defense?"

Instagram user @travis.boger wrote:

"Gotta fight Jon, pal stop ducking."

@nayaritbullyz remarked:

"Boxing aint gonna do shit."

Another user @oliver.ziemianin stated:

"Gane had and has a better chance then you let’s be real."

Social media user @ganjareek wrote:

"All this to get Murdered by Jon Jones."

Instagram user @ricolamerchant mentioned:

"You’re an Instagram fighter at this point."

@jake.salieviski thinks:

"Ducking Jones again."

@gaezy1529 wrote:

"Why are you not accepting the fight?"

Jon Jones is outraged by "old timer" Stipe Miocic's 'running' claims

At UFC 285, Jon Jones made a remarkable comeback to the octagon and debuted in the heavyweight division. The former light heavyweight champion's performance was impressive as he defeated top contender Ciryl Gane in the first round, demonstrating his expertise in the heavyweight division.

Stipe Miocic recently commented on Jones' success in the heavyweight division. Miocic drew attention to the irony of the situation and suggested that Jones was avoiding a potential fight with him.

To which 'Bones' responded:

"I lay low for a few weeks and then you convince yourself that I’m afraid of you. Ha whatever you need to tell yourself old timer."

BONY @JonnyBones Stipe Miocic @stipemiocic Weird… because last month you said I was the one running 🤔 @JonnyBones Weird… because last month you said I was the one running 🤔 @JonnyBones https://t.co/m2YgKeJ922 I lay low for a few weeks and then you convince yourself that I’m afraid of you. Ha whatever you need to tell yourself old timer twitter.com/stipemiocic/st… I lay low for a few weeks and then you convince yourself that I’m afraid of you. Ha whatever you need to tell yourself old timer twitter.com/stipemiocic/st…

