How much money has Stipe Miocic made in his fighting career?

Stipe Miocic's incredible run in the heavyweight division rightfully handed him the GOAT status of the 265-pound division. The 38-year-old has four title defenses under his belt (the most in the history of the UFC heavyweight division) and a total of six championship wins.

Although the UFC hasn't promoted Miocic extensively enough, the former heavyweight champion remains a decent crowd-puller. Miocic made his UFC debut in 2011 on the back of a six-fight winning streak in the North American Allied Fight Series (NAAFS). Following his last fight against Francis Ngannou at UFC 260, Stipe Miocic's career earnings are estimated at $6,068,000, according to The Sports Daily.

Miocic earned his biggest payday opposite Daniel Cormier at UFC 241 in August 2019. He made a total of $830,000. The Ohio native was paid $750,000 as his base salary, $30,000 as fight-week incentive pay, and $50,000 more for the clinical display against 'DC' that helped him acquire the performance of the night award.

Miocic fought Cormier for the third time at UFC 252 last year, where he cruised past the former two-division champion via unanimous decision. He made $790,000 from the fight.

Stipe Miocic's fight purse soared incredibly high after he beat Fabricio Werdum to win the heavyweight championship, from which he pocketed $210,000. In his next fight, he made $690,000 for defeating Alistair Overeem at UFC 203.

After a devastating loss to Francis Ngannou, what's next for Stipe Miocic?

Stipe Miocic failed to retain his title at UFC 260 after succumbing to a knockout loss against Francis Ngannou. The 38-year-old tried implementing the same strategy as he did in their previous fight, but this time around, Ngannou was a cut above him.

Stipe Miocic later issued a statement on his Instagram, where he admitted to "deviating from the gameplan".

Despite the loss, Miocic is still in the mix of contenders who may lay claim to the heavyweight championship in the future. Dana White, who appeared reluctant at first, did not shut the door on a potential trilogy fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. Moreover, that is what the former heavyweight champion would probably be hoping for.

If not an immediate title shot, Miocic would still be open to fighting a top five contender and getting back into the win column.