Stipe Miocic gets called out by heavyweight at UFC Vegas 89, but not for MMA fight 

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is challenged by a fellow heavyweight at UFC Vegas 89, but not for an MMA fight.

The fighter mentioned above is Karl Williams. On March 23, he squared off against Justin Tafa in a heavyweight bout that was the co-main event of UFC Vegas 89.

Williams entered the fight with a six-fight winning streak, the most recent being a unanimous decision win over Chase Sherman at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida in May last year. Meanwhile, Tafa (7-4) came into the bout on a three-fight winning streak, all of which came via knockout.

During that amazing span, the Aussie defeated Harry Hunsucker, Parker Porter, and Austen Lane, respectively.

Following a demanding first five minutes, Williams finished the round in command. Tafa began the second round by opposing the idea of succeeding on the feet. He launched a forceful kick that was blocked with more than half the round remaining. He was thrown onto his back, enabling Williams to switch to side control and deliver hammer fists. Even though Tafa regained half-guard, Williams was again in a strong position.

Williams was stunned by Tafa's opening attack in the third round. He launched himself into a takedown, almost getting caught again, before completing the effort. Tafa was seated with his back to the fence. Despite the violent beginning to the final round, Tafa found himself being controlled for the majority of the round, losing the fight via unanimous decision.

Following the fight, Williams took the mic and called out Miocic for a cookout:

''Stipe Miocic, he works at the fire house, and he said he's gonna be barbecuing, he's learning how to barbecue. So this summer, let's do a charity cook-off. I know he's busy but if you got some time, your firehouse against me and my crew at a charity barbecue.''

Williams is tied for the longest active UFC win streak in the heavyweight division after his third consecutive victory.

