Stipe Miocic reacts to Dana White's claims of him possibly fighting the winner of Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis II

Stipe Miocic is likely to receive a shot at the UFC heavyweight title after the rumored Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis rematch.

UFC president Dana White has made it known that the former champion could face the winner of the likely next heavyweight title fight..

While speaking to Submission Radio in a recent interview, Stipe Miocic reacted to White's announcement and said that he was sort of expecting to be fighting next for the title.

Although Miocic is well aware of the decision changes that have occurred in the sport, as of now, the former heavyweight champion remains happy with the decision taken by White.

"Great news. It is what I was expecting but you never know what could happen but I'm happy with that."

After weeks of back-and-forth between the UFC and former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, Dana White publicly announced that his organization will be rewarding Lewis with the first shot at Francis Ngannou's belt.

Jones has been bulking up to make his debut at heavyweight, but the highly anticipated super-fight with Ngannou might have to wait a while or perhaps not happen at all.

As things stand, an official date for the rematch between 'The Predator' and 'The Black Beast' is yet to be confirmed. But fans should expect Ngannou to make his first heavyweight title defense later this year.

UFC 260: Miocic v Ngannou 2

When can fans expect Stipe Miocic to fight next in the UFC?

With Francis Ngannou set to defend the UFC heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis this year, Stipe Miocic might have to sit out on the sidelines for the rest of 2021.

Unless Miocic decides to accept a fight offer that doesn't involve the UFC heavyweight title, the former champion will likely have to face the winner of Ngannou vs. Lewis II in 2022.

Off the back of a brutal loss to 'The Predator' at UFC 260, it would be quite natural for Stipe Miocic to take some long time away from octagon competition.