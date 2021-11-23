"It was pretty funny" - Stipe Miocic reveals he hasn't watched UFC 260 fight against Francis Ngannou but saw the memes about it

Stipe Miocic hasn't moved on from the embarrassment he felt after getting knocked out by Francis Ngannou in the main event of UFC 260. The former heavyweight champion revealed he hasn't mustered the courage to watch the fight back, but claimed he has seen several memes of his unconscious self.

During the latest episode of The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani asked Miocic if he had watched the tape of his most recent fight back since. The former heavyweight titleholder replied:

"No. I saw a lot of memes and stuff. I was like on my knees and I was going back... My wife actually showed me that. It was pretty funny."

Miocic suffered one of the most devastating KO losses in recent history at UFC 260. To make matters worse for the Cleveland resident, the iconic photo of Miocic laid out on the canvas has been turned into memes by mischievous MMA fans.

However, it appears that Miocic doesn't harbor any ill will against those who made fun of him online. He even admitted that he understands the humor behind the memes. At the end of the day, Miocic said he will have to watch the video in preparation for a potential trilogy bout with Ngannou.

Stipe Miocic said he deserves a trilogy bout with Francis Ngannou

Stipe Miocic revealed that he wasn't contacted by the UFC when the promotion decided to book an interim title bout in August. According to Miocic, he would've declined the offer anyway, but he would've appreciated the gesture. The former UFC heavyweight champ said:

"I would have loved to have been asked. I feel like I understand what the UFC’s doing, it’s a business, but at the same time I think that I deserved a trilogy fight. I wasn’t even asked for the interim fight. Who knows if I would have taken it but just it would have been nice to be asked. Just toes in the water. I don’t know [if I would have taken it]. We don’t know. It’s over with."

As it stands, Ngannou and Miocic are 1-1 against one another. Miocic handed Ngannou his first defeat in the UFC back in 2018, but 'The Predator' was able to avenge his loss earlier this year.

