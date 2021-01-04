"Stipe is your rival, I am your superior" - Jon Jones ignites rivalry with Daniel Cormier on six-year anniversary of their first fight

Jon Jones has once again slammed his old adversary Daniel Cormier in his latest tweet. While acknowledging the sixth anniversary of his first fight with DC, the former UFC light heavyweight champion hurled some harsh words at his 41-year-old rival.

Jon Jones noted that Cormier's biggest rival was Stipe Miocic, given that he was able to outclass the heavyweight champion once. Still, he failed to better Jones on two occasions, which makes Jones a superior fighter.

Stipe is your rival I’m your superior. — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 3, 2021

Jon Jones and Cormier locked horns for the first time on January 3, 2015, at UFC 182. The two light heavyweight stalwarts incessantly engaged in a war of words before their fight, giving birth to a fierce rivalry that would be remembered for ages to come.

After six years since they first shared the Octagon, Jones clearly had some mean words under his belt. The 33-year-old posted another tweet, which he would later go on to delete.

“On this day in history, I created a hater forever,” read Jones' deleted tweet.

Although Cormier has retired from the sport, he hasn't been shy of criticizing Jon Jones either. The former two-division champion has frequently called out Jones for his multiple failed drug tests.

I’m gonna leave this ...... pic.twitter.com/GlihXL2sJV — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 18, 2020

What happened when Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier fought for the first time?

Jon Jones was originally scheduled to face Alexander Gustafsson in a highly-anticipated rematch. Still, the Swede was forced to withdraw from the fight owing to an injury, which brought Daniel Cormier into the play.

Advertisement

Jon Jones and Cormier would partake in a five-round war, with the former emerging victorious in his eighth successful title defense. However, Jones was later stripped of the title for violating the UFC's Athlete Code of Conduct policy.

The controversial first fight between Jones and Cormier called for a rematch, which came to fruition two years later at UFC 214.

In the rematch, Jones comfortably defeated Cormier in the third round via knockout. Still, to his disappointment, the fight was ruled out as no-contest after Jones tested positive for turinabol. Both the fighters achieved a fair share of success since then and became one of the greatest UFC stars of all time.

Needless to say, the rivalry between them will likely continue to exist for years to come.