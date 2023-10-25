“Stipe only wants to fight Jones” - Tom Aspinall reveals insider details from private phone call with UFC’s top brass

Tom Aspinall recently provided insider details with regards to how he received the offer to fight Sergei Pavlovich for the interim heavyweight championship at UFC 295.

During his appearance on today's episode of The MMA Hour, the heavyweight contender recounted what had been told to him regarding the originally scheduled heavyweight title fight between Stipe Miocic and champion Jon Jones. He mentioned that the UFC brass contacted him early in the morning and asked for his availability, which caught him by surprise.

He said:

"I've never ever had a direct call from the UFC brass before...Obviously I can't sleep, there's a million things going through my mind, so I'm going to have to call them back...They don't even say, 'Hello.' They just answered the phone and said, 'I know it's early there. Are you healthy?'...'Will you be ready to fight in two weeks?'"

The No.4 ranked heavyweight continued by revealing that former champion Stipe Miocic wasn't interested in fighting after Jon Jones was forced to withdraw due to an injury that required surgery. Tom Aspinall mentioned that the UFC brass informed him of the situation and offered him the interim title fight instead, saying:

"Anyway, 4am UK time, the phone rings again, it's the UFC brass again...And he's like, 'Listen, [Jon] Jones has injured his shoulder, he's gonna be out for like a year. Stipe [Miocic] only wants to fight Jones. You and [Sergei] Pavlovich for the interim title.' I'm like, 'I'm in.'"

It will be interesting to see what transpires when Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich compete for the interim heavyweight championship and whether the promotion will look to keep the interim title active while Jon Jones recovers.

Tyson Fury shares a message to Tom Aspinall ahead of interim UFC heavyweight title fight

Tyson Fury recently shared a message to Tom Aspinall ahead of his upcoming interim heavyweight title fight against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295.

'The Gypsy King' appeared on today's episode of The MMA Hour, where he shared his thoughts on the surging heavyweight contender stepping in on short notice to fight for a title. He mentioned that the No.4 ranked heavyweight has earned his opportunity and will be rooting for him, saying:

"It definitely can be done...Since Tom started in the UFC, I've always said he's capable of winning the heavyweight championship of the world and this is his opportunity to go there, seize it with both hands, and immortality awaits."

